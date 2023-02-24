OSKALOOSA — Eddie Daley clinched a thrilling win on Thursday night for the William Penn men's basketball team, scoring on a tip-in with five seconds left in overtime lifting the Statesmen to a 90-88 win over eighth-seeded Benedictine in the Heart of America Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
"Eddie Daley was huge," William Penn head men's basketball coach John Henry said. "Even though he was not feeling well, we needed him and he stepped up."
Despite not playing their best game, the top-seeded Statesmen (26-3) advance to Saturday's semifinals. William Penn will host fourth-seeded Baker at Penn Gymnasium at 7 p.m.
"Give a lot of credit to Benedictine," Henry said. "They came at us all night and we are so grateful to win.
"As always, by 1 or 100, it is a win."
WPU outshot the Ravens (12-17) from the field and held a 45-36 edge in rebounds. Benedictine countered by firing in 13 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including eight in the first half that helped the Ravens build a 43-34 halftime lead.
The Statesmen continued to have issues finding their rhythm in the second half, but got within one score on several occasions. The Ravens had an answer every time, opening a 68-57 lead with 8:21 left.
That is when William Penn started another push, chipping into the deficit over the next six minutes to ultimately cut Benedictine's lead to 77-76.
The Ravens responded with a clutch 3-pointer by Anthony Hall with 2:33 left, opening a four-point lead for the upset-minded Ravens. Daley came up with a key block with less than two minutes left, leading to a clutch shot by Chanze Cruesoe with 1:32 left pulling William Penn within 80-78.
Sam Ungashick missed a bid for a potential game-clinching 3-pointer with less than a minute left for the Ravens, giving William Penn a chance to tie or take the lead. Cruesoe drove to the basket, drawing a foul on Braden Belt with 29 seconds left before sinking a pair of free throws to tie the score at 80-80.
Benedictine missed a go-ahead attempt with five seconds left. James Pennington got the rebound and was immediately fouled, sinking two free throws that put the Statesmen up 82-80. Pennington, however, was called for a foul with 0.4 seconds left as the Ravens charged down the hardwood forcing overtime with two free throws by Ungashick.
The sides exchanged leads through the first few minutes of the extra session. Muneer Newton put William Penn back ahead at 88-86 on a floater that banked in with just 41 ticks left.
Benedictine earned a pair of free throws on its offensive end. Once again, Ungashick stepped up to sink both shots from the foul line to tie the game at 88-88 with 28 seconds to go. Cruesoe drove the lane and laid a shot off the glass, but it was too strong.
Fortunately for William Penn, Daley was in perfect position on the weak side and tipped the ball in with five seconds left. Just as it had in regulation, Benedictine had a chance to tie or steal the win at the end as the Ravens chose to end it this time around, but a game-winning trifecta by Ungashick at the top of the key would not drop, allowing the Statesmen to survive and advance.
Daley's tip-in helped finish off a huge night in second-chance points. Although they only had one more offensive rebound than BC (13-12), the Statesmen outscored the visitors 23-8 in second-chance points.
Seven Statesmen reached double digits. Newton led William Penn with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the season. Pennington added 13 points and five assists for the Statesmen.
Malik Edwards, C.J. Washington and Daley all finished with 11 points for William Penn. Daley had a double-double of his own with 10 rebounds while Cruesoe and Daniel Autrey each added 10 points for the Statesmen.
Ungashick led Benedictine with a game-high 21 points and eight assists in the loss. Jayden Temme added 17 points, Belt scored 14 and Ahmed Louis put 13 points on the board for the Ravens.
