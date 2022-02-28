OSKALOOSA — It was anything but a certainty that William Penn would make it three consecutive Heart of America Athletic Conference men's basketball championship sweeps this season.
The top-ranked Statesmen, however, could go down as one of those classic 'teams of destiny' in the game of college basketball this season. William Penn made the plays when they needed to be made on Monday night against Evangel, putting away a third consecutive conference tournament title with a 99-91 win using a pair of steals by Q Cager and Ahmad Pender to put the Valor away in the Heart final at Penn Gymnasium.
"Sustaining success is very difficult," William Penn head men's basketball coach John Henry said. "To win three regular-season titles and three conference titles three years in a row is a very difficult thing. We just accomplished it."
It certainly hasn't been easy for the top-ranked Statesmen, who improved to 30-1 on the season with Monday's tournament championship win. William Penn has been forced into overtime three times this season and won five games at the buzzer, including an 85-84 win at Evangel back on Jan. 29.
"Who does that? Who wins five games on the final shot? Almost every game we've had as been close," Henry said. "Eventually, you think the ball isn't going to bounce right. So far, it has bounced right. As a result, we're 30-1 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. Hopefully, we can keep it going."
William Penn was able to avoid the same last-second drama that came in their previous meeting with Evangel on Monday. Kevion Blaylock led the Statesmen with 20 points in the championship game, including five points late in the first half during a sudden 8-0 run that lifted William Penn into a 52-45 halftime lead in a game that had seen the lead change hands 11 times in the opening 20 minutes.
"Two things were key for us. We stopped their offensive rebounding, especially in the second half, and kept them from getting second-chance points," Henry said. "I also think three kids came up huge off the bench for us. Ahmad, Brandon Doss and Malik Edwards were incredible for us."
Pender hit all three field goal attempts off the bench in just 15 minutes of action for the Statesmen, including the steal and lay-up with just under a minute left that put William Penn up 95-84. Doss played 28 minutes, scoring 10 points with four rebounds and three assists while Edwards poured in 13 points, sinking 5-6 shots from the field while hitting 3-4 from 3-point range to help William Penn grab the lead and stay on top throughout the second half.
"Ahmad is playing in just his fourth game off an ACL tear from last year. Malik was 1-25 from 3-point range entering the night and Brandon hasn't played a minute in the last three games," Henry said. "Those guys really gave us a boost. We were in serious foul trouble. Our bench really mattered a lot."
Cager and Frederick Jackson each matched Edwards by scoring 13 points apiece for William Penn. Karmari Newman added 16 points for the Statesmen, counting 22-point nights for Evangel teammates Stephen Salvi and Edriel Martinborough.
Evangel (22-9) will be hoping to be selected for the upcoming 64-team NAIA national tournament, which begins next Friday with first and second-round games around the country. William Penn will be one of the host sites for the opening two rounds as the Statesmen will await the announcement on which three teams will join them in Oskaloosa with two games on Friday and a second-round game on Saturday that will determine one of the 16 teams that will head to Kansas City for the remaining four rounds of the tournament.
"I feel like we're a good team, but we've still got some ups and downs that we need to fix," Cager said. "We can't come out slow. We start out fast. Our defense has to get better and our transition offense needs to get better. We just have to stay together. We haven't been together at all times, but I feel like we're back heading in the right direction as a team."