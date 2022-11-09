CENTERVILLE — Cole Spree doesn't know what to think yet.
"That's what I told the team in the locker room," said the third-year head coach of the Indian Hills wrestling program after the Warrior men's 31-14 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual win over NIACC on Tuesday.
"We're still so young. We need to get a lot better."
Indian Hills was able to benefit from three forfeits by the Trojans, leading to 18 points that ultimately made the difference in the dual. NIACC, making their first trip to Centerville since winning the Region XI team championship last February at Lakeview Gymnasium, won four of the seven matches wrestled between the teams including a 21-4 tech fall secured in the third period by Isaac Church at 141 pounds spoiling the Warrior debut of former Davis County standout Dawson Townsend and a 4-2 win at 165 earned by former Pella standout Ryan Van Donselaar over Sigourney-Keota graduate and former state qualifier Cade Molyneux.
"Our ability is better, but that doesn't matter if the efforts not with it," Spree said. "NIACC just out-efforted us. Without the forfeits, this would have been a lot more interesting. Fortunately, our guys made the weights and we were able to fill out the line-up."
Josh Gaye brought the house down on the historic home opener for the Warrior wrestling program, completing the first ICCAC dual sweep with the women by scoring a thrilling 3-2 heavyweight win over Jacob Leohr. Trailing 2-1 with nine seconds left, Gaye made his last shot of the match count scoring the takedown on the edge of the mat just before the clock ran out.
"I could have taken several shots during the match, but I just had to set it up," Gaye said. "I knew he was tired. I was tired. It got down to a point where I had nothing to lose.
My eyes were kind of closed. I didn't really see what was going on. I just hoped and I got it through."
The blind shot and winning takedown led to a rousing ovation from the Warrior fans inside the Multipurpose Center. It also led to what might be a new tradition of a walk-off dance by Gaye to complete each home dual.
"I told my teammate, Trey(shawn) White, that if I won I was going to do a little dance," Gaye said. "If I keep winning the final match, I'll keep right on dancing. It was great to get that big reaction. I saw one of the NIACC wrestlers earlier telling our crowd to be quiet after he won. I'm glad we got the last word."
Matthew Lewis also picked up a win on Tuesday, dominating NIACC sophomore Ryker Pentz at 149 pounds. The former four-time state champion at Centerville showed off a vintage style by working control of the arms and legs to leverage the advantage over Pentz, putting the match out of reach by scoring six points in the second period.
"It's my first time on the mat in quite awhile. I'm fresh off a hip injury, so I knew I had to go out there and control the match," Lewis said. "I didn't need to do anything flashy. Just work in, control my ties and secure the win."
Riley Bettich, coming off a second-place finish at 125 pounds over the weekend at the Luther Hill Invitational to open the season, got the night off to a winning start for the Warrior men pinning Rhett Bonnette in just 62 seconds. Despite coming out with the victory as a team, even Warrior wrestlers that got their hands raised on Tuesday are looking to get better heading into next week's regional home dual against Iowa Lakes.
"Most of the time, winning like that isn't going to happen," Gaye said. "I've got to make it better. I've got to get tougher, take better shots and be a better wrestler overall."
