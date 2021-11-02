WATERLOO – Sophomore Isaac Bryant ran a personal-best to lead the No. 10 Indian Hills Men's Cross Country team to a third-place finish at the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Region XI Championship on Friday.
Bryant put together his best performance of the season to pace the Warriors with a time of 26:19.6 at the South Hills Country Club Golf Course in Waterloo. Bryant's time was good enough for 10th overall at the regional championship in a field of 49 runners.
Bryant finished just ahead of teammate Nick O'Connor who placed 11th overall with a time of 26:23.5. Colton Glosser also ran exceptionally well for the Warriors with a 13th place finish at 26:27.2
Bryant was awarded All-Region Second-Team honors while O'Connor and Glosser were recognized as Honorable Mention recipients for their performance.
Freshman Brady Millikin placed 16th overall for the Warriors with a time of 26:44.1. Chris Metz rounded out the team scoring for Indian Hills with a 22nd place finish at 27:42.3
Iowa Central Community College took the overall team championship with 25 points followed by Iowa Western Community College with 34 team points.
Indian Hills will now gear up for the NJCAA DI Men's Cross Country National Championship Saturday, Nov. 13 in Richmond, VA.