RICHMOND, VA — Sophomores Nick O'Connor and Isaac Bryant led the Indian Hills men's cross-country team to a 12th-place finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's cross-country championship at Pole Green Park on Saturday.
The Warriors, ranked 12th in the final national rankings, boasted its second-best finish in program history. Indian Hills posted the third-best finish among Iowa Community College Athletic Conference schools with Iowa Central and Iowa Western battling it out for the national championship.
Iowa Central claimed a second consecutive national team title on Saturday, the program's fifth overall, with a combined team score of 67 points. The Tritons were led by Aspel Kiprob and Kelvin Bungei, finishing second in 24:07.4 and third in 24:11.4, respectively.
O'Connor and Bryant paced Indian Hills once again, pushing one another throughout the eight-kilometer event. O'Connor crossed the finish line in 43rd place in 26:19.5 followed by Bryant's 44th-place run of 26:21.4, improving his previous national meet time by nearly 80 seconds.
Former Pekin all-state teammates Brady Millikin and Colten Glosser pushed each other throughout their only NJCAA national cross-country meet as IHCC teammates. Millikin, a freshman for the Warriors, placed 64th overall with a time of 26:57 while Glosser crossed the finish line in 77th place, posting a time of 27:17.4.
Chris Metz rounded out the team scoring for Indian Hills, placing 107th place in 27:50.9. Warrior sophomore Dylan Steele ran a personal-best time of 28:24.1, placing 127th overall, while Davis County graduate Weston Shively crossed the finish line in 31:45.6 for Indian Hills.