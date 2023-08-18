OTTUMWA — The golf ball had a long way to go to get the hole.
That's didn't stop Logan Storto from pumping his fist even as his chip shot on the 15th green was still rolling towards the cup.
"It was definitely the shot of the day for me," Storto said.
Storto chipped in for par on ball that traveled from the front of the green all the way to the backside hole location. It was the highlight for the Ottumwa junior on the way to posting a season-low round of 81 as part of the fourth 18-hole meet of the year for the Bulldog boys golf team, an Iowa Alliance dual loss to Ames on Thursday at the Ottumwa Golf and Social Club.
"I just had to learn to pick a very tiny spot on the green and let the ball roll all the way to the hole," Storto said. "I just didn't want to flop it like most players do. At first, I just wanted to get it near the hole. When I starting looking up there, I started cheering before it even went in."
As a team, Ottumwa posted a team score of 349, five shots lower than last week's season-opening 354 shot on their home course in an Iowa Alliance triangular with Marshalltown and Mason City. Storto and Chase Thompson each lowered their scores for the Bulldogs with Thompson cracking 80 for the first time this season, clinching a season-best 79 on Thursday with a routine par on the tough 18th hole.
"I came out here and went to that hole specifically to work on any number of shots I could have," Thompson said. "I hit a couple shots close on the 18th during practice. That worked in my favor."
Golfers from both Ottumwa and Ames had to deal with the breeziest day yet early in the 2023 high school golf season. The gusts made approach shots tricky with some balls coming up well short of the greens while others sailed beyond the holes.
"Every hole, it switched," Thompson said. "It'd be going one way, then on the next hole you'd really have to think about it because it might start blowing the other direction."
Thompson finished as the overall individual runner-up for the round. Bowen Flemming, held on to a four-shot lead built with the help of an impressive 35 on the front nine, finishing with a score of 75 leading Ames to a team score of 325.
"We kind of started out telling the boys we were going to throw them right into it," Ottumwa head coach Kyle Creamer said. "We had three days of practice, then we got right into playing one day after the next. These first four meets were kind of a gauging process to kind of see where we're at. We didn't really have a limit on where we wanted the guys. We were going to gauge everything and go into the two-and-half week break we have coming up to correct some things that we saw."
Stephen Brinegar brought in a 92 for the Bulldogs. Milo Canny joined Storto and Thompson in producing a new 18-hole low round, posting a 97 matching junior Matt Mitchell. Both Mitchell and Bryan Coulter, who posted a 114, both had to hustle back to football practice after making their season debuts for the OHS boys golf team.
"For the first time back, I thought Matt played alright," said Storto who played in the same group as Mitchell on Thursday. "I think he still enjoyed it. I liked playing with him."
The Ottumwa junior varsity squad finished with a score of 426, led by a 98 from sophomore Carter Burton who earned JV meet medalist honors. Cade Anderson and Jack Johnson each posted scores of 99 to lead the Ames junior varsity team to a score of 401.
"The short game is where you take away a lot of strokes. The boys know that and that's where we've focused the majority of our time at practice," Creamer said. "Some of the guys are a little rusty. The big thing for our guys is to take away the big mistake. If you can avoid a big mistake that cost you two strokes on a drop, you can start saving yourself three of four shots a round."
Ottumwa's first 72 holes of the season has resulted in an 18-hole team average of 344. The two highest scores for the Bulldogs have come in Ottumwa's two home meets, both played at Fox Run.
"I think our first round (resulting in Ottumwa's season-high team score of 354) there were a lot of jitters," Creamer said. "It was the first time out here for a lot of the kids. There are tight fairways and small greens out there, so if you don't play here before or a lot, it can be tough.
"I think we played a lot better in this meet. It was just so windy. The greens were dried out and rolling really fast. I think that played a role in bumping those scores up."
Ottumwa's current 18-hole average through four meets is eight shots better than where the Bulldogs were at heading into their extended midseason break last fall. The OHS boys next compete right after Labor Day hosting Burlington, Dallas Center-Grimes, Des Moines, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines Roosevelt, Indianola, Muscatine and Norwalk in their home invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 5, starting at 10 a.m.
"You always want to get better. That's the goal," Creamer said. "Based on where we ended last year compared to where we've began this year, if we make the same amount of improvement we did last year, we'll be sitting in a good spot and give ourselves to make a run at it.
"We've still got a lot of work between here and there."
BOYS GOLF
At Ottumwa Golf and Social Club
Par 70
Team scoring — Ames 325, Ottumwa 349, Ames JV 401, Ottumwa JV 426.
Medalist — Bowen Flemming (A) 75.
Runner-up — Carter Thompson (O) 79.
Ottumwa individuals — Thompson 79, Logan Storto 81, Stephen Brinegar 92, Milo Canny 97, Matthew Mitchell 97, Bryan Coulter 114.
Ames individuals — Bowen Flemming 75, Oliver Fields 80, Jackson Kepley 81, Ashton Richy 89, Nick Alexander 93, Riley Becker 98.
Ottumwa JV individuals — Carter Burton 98, Ashton Grace 109, Miles Hedgecock 109, Ramsey Laux 110, Gavin Monaghan 113, Ethan Reynolds 113, Kayden Speas 128, Marcus Storto 129.
Ames JV individuals — Cade Anderson 99, Jack Johnson 99, Beau Peterson 100, Carson Downs 103, Neel Majumdar 103, Daniel Murphy 108, Lucas Haila 119.
Other Ottumwa JV individuals (nine holes) — Jaxon Messerli 65, Levi Lindberg 77, Trent Schark 78.
