OTTUMWA — The men’s senior golf league held their second-round matches on Thursday at Cedar Creek Golf Course.
The Oriole division was led by T.J. Walsh and Bob Meinders with 15 points out of the 20. The team of Doug Techel and Ken Peterson along with the team of A.J. Clark and Nick Rutledge were just one point behind with 14 points each.
After two weeks of play, Techel and Peterson are tied atop the season standings with the team of Ray Hammersley and Steve Sexton. Both teams have 23 points, one point ahead of three more teams.
Sexton who was closest to the pin during the Oriole division round. Techel made the longest putt. Dick Guiter had the least amount of putts with 13.
The Eagle division was not as close. The team of Jim Linebaugh and Jack Brinegar had a whopping 17 points while Ken Phillips and Ken Brownlee had 16.
After two weeks, Phillips and Brownee are leading the league with of total of 27 points. Ted Inman and Wayne Monroe are in second with 25 points behind while two more teams are tied for third with 24 points for the season.
Guiter was closest to the pin among players in the Eagle division on Thursday. Keven Kelly made the longest putt. Terry Eddy had 15 putts to lead the division.