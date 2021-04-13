WATERLOO — The Indian Hills men's soccer team tasted defeat for the first time this season.
Joe Baston scored a pair of second-half goals for Hawkeye in a 3-0 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win over the Warriors at the Cedar Valley Sports Complex. Ade Sotoyinbo added the clinching goal with just over 15 minutes left, handing James Ross his first loss as IHCC head coach.
"Soccer is the most ungrateful game in the world," Ross said. "A lot of times the better team doesn't win, and I felt like that was the case in this game."
The superior team was certainly up for debate even 60 minutes into the contest as both teams were locked in a scoreless tie. Baston broke through with a goal with less than 20 minutes left. Prior to that, Ross felt like his team was winning the battle.
"We had made a big adjustment in our formation, and I felt like we did very well in it," Ross said. "It was by far our best effort of the season. In the first half, Hawkeye could not get it out of their own end."
It was the second half, or more accurately, the last six minutes of the contest that were the problem for the Warriors. Baston was back at it again for Hawkeye less than a minute before Sotoyinbo's goal, giving the RedTails a sudden three-goal lead.
"Our team played well, and they did exactly what we wanted them to do," Ross said. "In the end, we did not finish our chances when we had them. We made too many mistakes on fouls in the wrong part of the pitch."
IHCC did have three consecutive one-on-one opportunities with the Hawkeye goalkeeper to cash in in the waning minutes, but could not capitalize.
"That was frustrating to have one v one chances and not even get shots off," Ross said. "We did get one shot fired, but it ended up in the creek and I think they are still looking for the ball."
The Warriors (2-1-1) host No. 13-ranked Marshalltown Thursday in Ottumwa. Match time is set for 1 p.m.