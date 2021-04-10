NORFOLK, NE — Another win. Another five goals.
Another game that left James Ross with a hunger for more.
The Indian Hills men's soccer improved to 2-0-1 on the season with a 5-2 road victory over Northeast (0-2) at Veterans Memorial Field Saturday. Despite not shouldering a defeat in the first three contests, Ross has an eye on what's to come.
Namely, the meat of the Warriors' schedule.
"We were better, we really were. But at the same time, that game should have been won by a much wider margin," Ross said. "Once again, we were plagued with way too many missed chances. We're going to have to start to finish on our opportunities at a much higher rate. This wasn't a complete game from start to finish."
The Warriors took a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Denis German Barcojo snapped a 1-1 tie with goals in the 31st and 38th minutes and Mano Veldt's goal in the 18th minute for the Hawks countered the opening goal for IHCC scored in the 13th minute by Rui Tsubakihara put the first and a pair of scores from Denis German Barcojo in the 31st and 38th minutes offset Mano Veldt's goal in the 18th minute for the Hawks.
"Northeast had one chance really the whole game, and to their credit, they scored it," Ross added. "Their second goal was on a cross that snuck in over our goalies' head."
Northeast's Reno Neves snuck one past Andrea De Marinis in the 66th minute. Fortunately, the Warriors had already tacked on two more goals earlier in the second as Kanata Furutani and Takumi Semba had both scored unassisted at the 47th and 64th minute.
De Marinis collected one save in net as the Warriors held a 11-3 shots on goal advantage.
A peek ahead sees the Warriors facing Hawkeye (2-1) on Tuesday and No. 2-rated Iowa Western (2-0) on Saturday which should prove to be difficult opponents.
Hawkeye already has notched a victory over seventh-rated Marshalltown, and the highly touted Reivers have outscored its two opponents thus far by a combined 28-0, including an 11-0 win over Northeast.
"Now some big boy games are ahead of us and we still are so wasteful in front of goal," Ross said. "Our back four are really going to have to step up their play for us to remain competitive. There's been some very shaky play back there, and we'll have to tighten that up going forward."
Game time Tuesday at Waterloo's Cedar Valley Soccer Complex is set for 3 p.m.
"We have more work to do if we even think we are going to win games coming up this week," Ross said. "(Saturday) was the best we've played so far, but it's nowhere near where we have to be if we want to go win a conference title."
MEN'S SOCCER
Indian Hills 5, Northeast 2
IHCC 3 2 — 5
NECC 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
IHCC — Rui Tsubakihara goal (Alejandro Contreras assist), 13:33
Northeast — Mano Veldt goal, 18:37
IHCC — Denis German Barcojo goal, 30:40
IHCC — Barcojo goal (Remerdie Ndiang assist), 38:51
IHCC — Kanata Furutani goal, 47:59
IHCC — Takumi Semba goal, 64:41
Northeast — Breno Neves goal, 66:22
Indian Hills: Total Shots — 17 (Barcojo 6, Furutani 3, Tsubakihara 3, Edin Ganic, Tsubasa Nagaoka, Ndiang, Riguen Ngenda, Semba). Total Saves — 1 (Andrea De Marinis). Total Fouls — 9.
Northeast: Total Shots — 10 (Conner Bickford 5, David Evans, Jr., Samuel Holland, Veldt 2, Neves). Total Saves — 6 (Jyson Breitbarth 6). Total Fouls — 7 (Yellow cards: Neves, Carlos Jimenez, Julius Schwendt) (Red card: Mateo Keep).