Men's soccer: IHCC announces 2022 schedule

OTTUMWA – Head coach Kevin Nuss and the Indian Hills men's soccer program have announced the team's 2022 schedule, set to kick-off Aug. 19.
The Warriors will begin its 16th season and its second under Nuss, who took over the program at the start of the 2021 season. Indian Hills is coming off a 7-11-2 record in a year that saw the team upset Iowa Central Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Tournament and advance to the semifinal round.
The 2022 slate features six out-of-state opponents, including four in the month of August alone before the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) portion of the schedule gets underway.
"The ICCAC is one of the toughest conferences in the country," stated Nuss. "We've put together a non-conference schedule to test and prepare us for the ICCAC."
The season opens up on Friday, Aug. 19 with the IHCC Classic in Ottumwa as the Warriors welcome Johnson County Community College (KS) and Crowder College (MO) for the three-day, three-match event that pairs with the women's side. Indian Hills will take on Johnson County on Friday and Crowder on Sunday. Both matches will be held on the IHCC Soccer Field starting at 1 p.m. Crowder and Johnson County will meet on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Warriors last defeated Johnson County 12-0 on Sept. 3, 2017. The team's last matchup with Crowder came on Sept. 13, 2014, a 1-0 loss.
The first road test for the Warriors comes at the Reiver Classic, hosted by Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs Aug. 26-27. Indian Hills will take on Barton Community College (KS) and Trinidad State College (CO). The Warriors will take on Barton on Friday and Trinidad State on Saturday. Both matches will start at 3:30 p.m.
The non-division ICCAC matchups get underway on Aug. 31 against Southeastern Community College at home followed by matchups with Hawkeye Community College, Scott Community College, Northeast Community College and NIACC. The team's eight-match conference slate opens up at home against Iowa Central at on Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.
Other key home dates on the conference schedule include Iowa Lakes Community College on Sept. 24, Marshalltown Community College on Oct. 9 and against Iowa Western on Oct. 12. The Warriors fell to the eventual national champion Reivers in a narrow 1-0 extra time match in the NJCAA Region XI Semifinal round last season.
Additional non-conference matchups include a home date with Lewis & Clark Community College (IL) on Oct. 6 and the regular season finale at Illinois Central College on Oct. 18. The 2022 NJCAA Region XI Tournament begins on Oct. 22 followed by the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament Nov. 4-6 and the NJCAA National Tournament in Melbourne, FL Nov. 14-20. The NJCAA National Tournament features eight district champions along with four at-large selections that are up for grabs.
This year's home contests will be the first on the revamped, state-of-the-art IHCC Soccer Field that was redesigned with Iowa Sports Turf's GrassMax technology, the first college facility in the United States to utilize the system.
