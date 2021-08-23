OTTUMWA – Under first-year head coach Kevin Nuss, the Indian Hills men's soccer team rallied late to earn a 2-2 draw against East Central College in the team's season-opener on Saturday. The Warriors trailed 2-0 before evening the match late to earn the tie.
There was no such rally on Sunday in IHCC's second match of the season. Jefferson College held on despite another late surge by the Warriors, winning 2-1 handing Nuss his first loss at the helm of the Ottumwa college's program.
"The transition of building a new program is never going to be easy," stated Nuss. "I'm pleased with the effort and the fight that the guys showed to be able to come back from two goals down.
"It's a start and we move forward. I'm excited about the performance and the character everyone showed."
Both Indian Hills and East Central played to a scoreless tie in the opening half. East Central struck first sneaking goals past IHCC starting goal keeper Matteo Scarduczzio in the 48th and 55th minutes.
Faced with its first test of the season, the Warriors responded in the 60th minute with a goal from Kento Tani on an assist from Galder Gatzelu-Iturri. As the Warriors attempted to capitalize on opportunities, Richard Moreno Nino found the back of the net in the 85th minute on an assist from Mateo Chavarriaga.
Scarduzzio was able to limit East Central through the remainder of regulation as well as the two overtime sessions, earning a draw for his first decision of his Indian Hills career. With just three weeks of preseason for the Warriors, Nuss commended the squad for an overall team effort.
"I don't think it was just one guy. As we went on in those 90 minutes, we started coming together more and more and it was a true team effort in those attacking phases," Nuss said. "Obviously, there's guys that went 90 and played a big part for us, but the guys coming off the bench were fantastic and brought great energy and created those goals for us.
"As we become more comfortable as a team and more guys know what's expected of them, we build fitness and come together, I'm expecting even better performances."
Indian Hills (0-1-1) opens their home-opening, three-day tournament at Schafer Stadium in Ottumwa on Friday at noon. The Warriors will open against Bryant and Stratton out of Wisconsin before facing John Wood on Sunday at 3 p.m.