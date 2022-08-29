COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Indian Hills men's soccer team bounced back from suffering its second loss of the season by erupting for six goals on Saturday afternoon to defeat Trinidad State College, 6-0, on the final day of the Reiver Classic.
The Warriors used four goals in the second half alone, including a pair from sophomore Kento Tani to finish the weekend with a 1-1 record at the weekend classic hosted by Iowa Western Community College. The six goals are the most in a match for the Warriors since an 8-0 win over Scott Community College on Sept. 7, 2021.
The Warrior scoring attack began in the 28th minute as Daniele Veridorsi converted a penalty kick for the initial goal. Sophomore Kevin Mejias doubled the lead less than two minutes later after receiving a long through ball from freshman Nuno Silva and beat the keeper one-on-one in the box. The Warriors took the 2-0 advantage into halftime.
Tani connected on his first goal of the afternoon in the 57th minute on another assist from Silva in the box to put Indian Hills up 3-0. Just over 10 minutes later, Tani was on the receiving end of an assist from Peitro Piacenza in the box and put home his second goal of the day and third-career multi-goal performance.
Pedro Amancio was the recipient of a penalty kick in the 75th minute and the freshman buried a low shot to the corner to give Indian Hills a 5-0 lead. Freshman Arno Boeckheler wrapped up the scoring with a free kick strike from 35 yards out that bent past the outstretched arms of the Trojan goalie for his first score of his Warrior career.
Sophomore keeper Matteo Scarduzio was awarded the clean sheet for the Warriors with 90 minutes of scoreless action in net. Indian Hills lost 4-2 on Friday to Barton Community College on Friday as a pair of goals in a span of six minutes put the Cougars on top for good.
The Warriors (2-2) took the initial lead against Barton as Lukas Glade played a long cross from the left side that found the foot of Mejias. Glade placed a corner kick in the center of the Cougar box that found the head of Jack Donlan for IHCC's second goal of the game on Friday, cutting Barton's lead to 3-2, before a goal in the 38th minute put the Cougars back ahead by two goals by halftime.
The Warriors failed to convert on its opportunities in the final 45 minutes of play despite freshman keeper Kaz Kromwijk blanking the Cougars in the second frame on Friday. Kromwijk stopped 10 shots on the day as the Cougars posted 14 shots on net compared to the Warriors' nine on the afternoon.
The Warriors are back in action at home on Wednesday against Southeastern Community College at 1 p.m.
