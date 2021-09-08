BETTENDORF – Led by a four-goal effort from Kento Tani, the Indian Hills men's soccer team routed Scott Community College 8-0 on the road Tuesday afternoon.
The Warriors extend their unbeaten streak to five matches, improving to 4-1-2 overall.
Tani has now scored seven goals in his last three matches and has scored in four of IHCC's last five contests. Tani currently leads the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI men's soccer leaderboard with nine goals on the year, one ahead of fellow teammate Pablo Marques who added a goal of his own on Tuesday.
The scoring opened up in the sixth minute for the Warriors as Shogo Koike assisted Tani's first score of the match. Marques followed up with a goal one minute later on an assist from Takumi Semba.
Marques once again connected with Tani in the 25th minute to take a 3-0 advantage. Luiz Silva scored a goal just before halftime on an assist from Sebastian Grimaldi.
Tani put the match out of reach with a pair of goals in the 50th and 56th minute, the first unassisted, the second coming from a Roi Kedar pass. Grimaldi converted his first goal of the season in the 75th minute as Marques notched his third assist of the afternoon.
Shogo Tobase capped the scoring the 82nd minute on an assist from Rudolpho Deleon. Kosei Hayashi manned the net for the Warriors to earn his third career victory and third career shutout, running his consecutive scoreless minutes streak to 315.
With the eight goals on Tuesday, the Warriors now lead the NJCAA with 29 total goals on the year. Indian Hills returns home to host Northeast Community College on Sunday at approximately 7 p.m.