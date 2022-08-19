OTTUMWA — It was just a scrimmage on Tuesday against William Penn.
The Statesmen scored twice in the opening minutes and held on for a 4-3 win in a preseason match with the Indian Hills men's soccer team. IHCC head coach Kevin Nuss could have simply chalked that up to a lesson learned in an exhibition match that would serve them well on Friday when the regular season began.
On Friday, however, it happened again. Johnson County scored on the just the second shot of the match less than six minutes into the opener of the 2022 IHCC Classic. Two more goals later in the first half lifted the Cavaliers to a 3-1 halftime lead before a goal by Homer Skidmore in the 59th minute ultimately proved to be the difference in Johnson County's own 4-3 win on Friday afternoon on the newly-renovated IHCC on-campus soccer field.
"Two very contrasting styles. They were a bit more direct and put us under a lot of pressure where as we were looking to keep the ball and control the game a little more," Nuss said. "Unfortunately, we weren't composed enough and made some poor decisions early in the game that put us under. When you're chasing the game, it's always going to be more challenging. We had to open ourselves up even more to try and get a goal. That allowed (Johnson County) some more time and space."
As a result, the first 45 minutes of the regular season featured 21 combined shots between the teams with hardly a chance to look away before another run was being made at the goal on either end of the field. Jacksyn McIntyre's initial goal just 5:24 into the match was answered less than a minute later by IHCC freshman midfielder Lukas Glade, converting the first shot of the season in the first Warrior goal of 2022 to tie that match at 1-1 less than seven minutes into the contest.
"It was just an up-and-down game. It was really wide open at times," Johnson County head men's soccer coach Jeff Cole said. "If I was a player, I might love to play in a game like this just because of the open nature. There was just a lot of players heading up and down the field with a lot of countering and transitions."
Johnson County (1-0) would ultimately take the lead for good in the 18th minute as Micah O'Garro scored on bicycle kick to give the Cavaliers a 2-1 lead. Ashton Owen added to lead, converting on one of three assists dished out by Alan Lopez in the 31st minute putting the Warriors behind 3-1 in their season and home opener at the half.
"If you go down early, it makes life more difficult on you," Nuss said. "It's definitely concerning from that sense. We need to address the way we're going into matches so we can come out sharper in those first 10-15 minutes."
Indian Hills (0-1) kept the pressure on Johnson County throughout the second half, cutting the deficit to 3-2 in the 55th minute as Mohammed Bouchafrati put off a rebound after Ron Becker's initial shot was stopped by Cavalier goalie Brandon McGaugh. Johnson County, however, would regain a two-goal lead just over four minutes later as Skidmore took a pass from Lopez and dribbled into the box firing a shot past Kaz Kromwijk to put the Cavaliers up 4-2 in the 59th minute.
"We had numerous opportunities on counter attacks and odd-man rushes that might have allowed us to put the match away earlier if we had converted," Cole said. "We had a great exhibition season. We beat a Division I opponent in UMKC (University of Missouri-Kansas City). We beat a great NAIA powerhouse in Baker. Still, I know how good Indian Hills is. They're a quality team. We talked all week about how tough a match this was going to be."
So tough that Cole and the Cavaliers were pushed to the end as IHCC outshot Johnson County 10-4 over the final 45 minutes. That constant pressure finally resulted in a much-needed goal for the Warriors as Daniele Verdirosi finally found the back of the net with just under eight minutes left, giving Indian Hills a chance to at least force extra time by finding the back of the net one more time.
Verdirosi had three shots to tie the match within the next two minutes, having a kick blocked in the box with 7:20 left before his defended header was grabbed on the ground by McGaugh with 6:59 remaining. Verdirosi's third attempt at a game-tying goal was again blocked near the net with 2:36 left in regulation before a late corner kick in the dying seconds failed to find a foot or a head of a Warrior player allowing Johnson County to escape with the opening win of the IHCC Classic.
"Those were probably the longest seven minutes of my life," Cole joked. "That's college soccer. We set ourselves up to come through in matches like this."
Johnson County can clinch the IHCC Classic title on Saturday with a win over Crowder at 1 p.m. Indian Hills will seeking a season-opening split in their home tournament against Crowder on Sunday.
"The nature of college soccer is you play a lot of games back to back," Nuss said. "We'd like some real time to correct some of our issues in training, but that's just the nature of college sports. We'll have to get right back at it and be ready to go on Sunday."
