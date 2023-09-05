GREAT BEND, KS – The No. 12 ranked Indian Hills Men's Soccer team earned a 2-2 draw with Otero Junior College on the final day of the Barton Classic on Sunday. The Warriors move to 3-1-2 on the year.
Indian Hills took an early lead in the first half only to see the Rattlers respond with two consecutive goals in the second half. A late score from the Warriors eventually deadlocked the match at two-all as neither side managed to find the back of the net the rest of the way. Otero moves to 4-0-1 on the year.
The Warriors' struck first as Alex Rodriguez beat the keeper with 18:05 to play in the first half. Daniel Mulero slipped a pass through the defense that found a cutting Rodriguez who in turn buried the shot for his first collegiate goal. Thomas Murrieri was credited with an assist on the play as well.
Indian Hills carried the advantage into the second half, but the Rattlers got on the board in the 57th minute on a direct kick from 30 yards out. Otero followed up just over six minutes later with a strike from deep-range to take its first lead of the afternoon.
The Warrior offense continued to push down the stretch and finally hit paydirt with under 19 minutes to play. Andrea Oriolesi carried the ball to the Otero endline after a pass from Lucas Bauer and delivered a low cross through the box that saw Nasser Benbella bury the one-timer. The goal is the second of the season for Benbella.
The Warriors totaled nine shots on the day, including six on target while totaling six corners.
Indian Hills suffered its first loss of the season on Friday as the Warriors fell, 3-1, to No. 11 Barton Community College. The Warriors struck first as Fernando Pirri netted a goal in the 50th minute, but the Cougars rattled off three goals in a 22-minute span to close out the game and hand the Warriors their first loss of 2023.
Barton moves to 4-0-1 on the year after the first all-time meeting between the clubs. Despite the loss, the Warriors outshot the host team 13-8, including 9-7 edge in the final 45 minutes of play.
Pirri's goal, his team-high third of the season, came at the 49:22 mark of the second half after a scoreless opening period between the sides. The freshman forward received a long cross from the left sideline off the foot of Murrieri and finished on a one-touch. Freshman Daniel Mulero was also credited with an assist on the play.
The Warriors held the advantage for 13 minutes before the Cougars scored at the 62:28 mark. Barton followed up with a goal just under five minutes later to take the lead. The Cougars added an insurance goal in the 85th minute while holding the Warriors scoreless.
Indian Hills returns home to take on Iowa Lakes Community College on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
