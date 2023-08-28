Men's soccer: No. 17 Indian Hills shuts out No. 18 Jefferson

HILLSBORO, MO – Three second-half goals powered the No. 17-ranked Indian Hills men's soccer team to a 3-0 victory over No. 18 Jefferson College on Sunday to remain unbeaten on the year. The Warriors now sit at 3-0-1 after earning a dramatic 1-1 draw on Friday at Johnson County.
After a scoreless 45 minutes of action between both sides, the Warriors broke free against Jefferson in the second half with goals from Alex Rodriguez, Gustavo Marques and Lucas Bauer. Rodriguez added a pair of assists in the win while Daniel Mulero tallied two helpers as well.
The Warriors pick up their first-ever victory over the Vikings in the sixth all-time matchup between the two clubs. Jefferson eliminated Indian Hills from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Soccer Midwest District tournament last year.
"The boys did well after a shaky start," IHCC head men's soccer coach Felix Vu said. "Once we were able to compose ourselves and add more quality to our energy, we were able to create more chances and ultimately finish them."
Indian Hills split its keeper duties on Sunday as freshman Lennart Fischer blanked the Vikings in the first half before Kaz Kromwijk closed out the match in the second half. Kromwijk earned the win in net for the Warriors, his third win of the season and ninth career victory which ties the sophomore for third-most all-time in school history.
Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Warriors with his first collegiate goal in the second half on assists from Marques and Mulero. Marques followed up with his third goal of the season and 12th career tally to move into the top-10 all-time in school history. Nasser Benbella and Rodriguez contributed the assists on the play.
Bauer, who scored the Warriors' lone goal in the 89th minute in a 1-1 tie Friday night at Johnson County, capped the Warriors' scoring after finding the back of the net for the second consecutive game. After Johnson County's goal in the 74th minute on Friday, the Warrior offense came to life down the stretch as Indian Hills fired multiple shots on net before Bauer's strike with 1:07 to play on the game clock prevented the Warriors from suffering its first loss of the season.
The Warriors used a pair of keepers to secure the result on Friday. Fischer and Harvey Sellers made their first appearances of the season with Sellers earning the result after closing out the final 45 minutes of action for the Warriors.
Bauer's goal, the first of his collegiate career, came in the waning seconds as the Warriors applied pressure with the clock winding down. Nasser Benbella's close-range header nearly found an opening in the Cavalier net, but was denied with just under four minutes remaining.
With just over a minute to play, Bauer corralled a loose ball on the right side of the box. Bauer was able to beat a pair of defenders before firing a shot off the outstretched hands of the Johnson County keeper. The deflection caromed off a Cavalier defender and into the back of the net for the equalizer.
Indian Hills heads back to Kansas later this week, competing at the for the Barton College Classic. The 17th-ranked Warriors will take on Barton on Friday and Otero College next Sunday.
