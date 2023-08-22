OTTUMWA — Nesser Benbella learned from the best.
After breaking a scoreless tie with just over three minutes left in the first half on Sunday, the Indian Hills freshman headed for the corner flag. With his teammates coming over to join in, Benbella put his head down and rounded the flag mirroring Brazilian soccer great Neymar's post-goal celebration.
"I always celebrated a goal like that when I played in Morocco," Benbella said. "I hope we see a lot of celebration this year."
Indian Hills celebrated two wins in very different conditions to open the regular season at home. The 17th-ranked Warriors scored within the first four minutes of kickoff before pulling away in the second half to clinch a 4-1 win over Southwestern Illinois on a cool opening evening of the IHCC Classic on Friday.
Two days later, in the heat of a humid afternoon with temperatures above 90 degrees and a heat index well over 100, Benbella was the only player to find the back of the net on Sunday. The fifth of Benbella's seven shots would provide IHCC with the decisive score of a 1-0 win over Marshalltown, lifting No. 17 Indian Hills to a 2-0 start on what many are hoping will be a promising season for the program.
"We did very good. That's from all the hard work we've put in," Benbella said. "It was not our best day (on Sunday). We lost a lot of shots, but we won. That's it. We're going to work in our training about how to be more efficient at the net."
Between the two wins, Indian Hills finished with over twice as many shots (37-15) and a 16-2 advantage in shots on goal against the Blue Storm and Tigers. The Warriors were more efficient on Friday in the regular season opener, scoring on early half of their nine shots on goal.
Despite conditions that were even more physically demanding, the Warriors actually managed more shots in Sunday's match with Marshalltown putting up 20 shots against the Tigers with seven challenging Tiger goalkeeper Alex Neri. The conditions might have taken their toll on both teams when it came to finishing at the net as Marshalltown failed to put any of their eight shots on goal while IHCC missed wide and high on 12 shots throughout the 90 minutes.
"Give credit to both teams. Marshalltown and Indian Hills is always a tough match-up," IHCC head men's soccer coach Felix Vu said. "It was not an ideal day as far as conditions go, but both teams did really well to put up a good performance on both sides."
Gustavo Marques and Fernando Pirri each tallied a pair of goals each to power Indian Hills to the season-opening victory on Friday. Marques, the third-leading goal scorer a season ago for the Warriors, tallied a pair of goals in the first half including a score by Marques just over three minutes into the regular season.
Indian Hills finished Friday's match with a 12-3 edge in total shots over the final 45 minutes against Southwestern Illinois. The Warriors (2-0) owned that same advantage in the first half against Marshalltown, but couldn't break the scoreless tie until Benbella scored on his sixth of seven shots taken in the match.
"That's just something we need to continue to work on," Vu said. "We spoke before the (Marshalltown) match about mental toughness. That's college soccer. We have to be ready, mentally, to execute the basics at all times."
Indian Hills made life somewhat easier on sophomore goal keeper Kaz Kromwijk, defending the net well allowing just two shots to reach the net over 180 minutes. The Warriors also proved the can learn from previous mistakes, heading away a free kick in the final seconds against Marshalltown less than a week after allowing a goal in the dying seconds of the second period in a preseason win over William Penn.
"Finishing with a clean sheet is always a positive. Everybody did a good job defensively to get back down on the ball and did what we needed to do," Vu said. "Hopefully, they took to heart what we talked about after giving up that goal to William Penn. One goal can always be the difference in any match you play."
The 17th-ranked Warrior men hit the road on Friday traveling to Johnson County to play under the lights just outside of Kansas City at approximately 7 p.m. Indian Hills remain on the road this weekend, traveling to Missouri to face Jefferson College in Hillsboro starting on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m.
"We've got two very tough matches coming up that we're very excited for," Vu said. "Our goal now is to relax and recover. We've pushed the guys quite a bit throughout the preseason. Now, it's time to rest and recuperate before we get ready for Friday."
