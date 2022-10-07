OTTUMWA — Andres Valencia didn't mince words on Thursday
"We deserved what the result turned out to be," the Indian Hills men's soccer sophomore defenseman said.
Despite a five-point effort from Daniele Verdirosi, including a pair of goals in the span of 30 seconds that erased a two-goal deficit in the second half, the 19th-ranked Warriors were stunned at home by visiting Lewis & Clark Community College in a non-conference match. Enzo Rabot found Bakuena Ramakasta and Josh Macklin for a pair of second half goals while freshman goalkeeper Patrick O'Day stopped a shot by Verdirosi with 82 seconds left that would have forced overtime, clinching a thrilling 4-3 win for the visitors from Illinois.
"We couldn't stay composed at times in the match," Valencia said. "We gave up two goals in the first half. It didn't mean anything to get those three goals in the second half when we kept conceding goals."
Lewis & Clark (6-5) figured to be in need of a more defensive-oriented attack entering the match averaging less than two goals and eight shots per match going up against a Warrior team that entered Thursday having scored the second-most goals in the entire country with 61 in 14 matches, well over four goals a match with well over 17 shots taken per match this season. Instead, the visiting Trailblazers outshot the high-scoring Warriors 18-12 and had over twice as many shots on goal (15-7) in the match.
"As a team, we didn't expect they'd be as composed with the ball as they were when they attacked," Valencia said. "They were patient. We felt like they would give away the ball to us and we could play our game. That was a bit shocking at the beginning. We didn't adjust as well to their level of play."
Reigning NJCAA Division I player of the week Gustavo Marques was stopped on an early run by O'Day, who also swatted away a breakaway shot by Kevin Mejias keeping Indian Hills off the scoreboard in the opening 15 minutes. Lewis & Clark turned the momentum of the half around ultimately leading to a goal by Eduardo Rodrigues, striking the shot from the top of the box on a pass from Jovanny Nsonga in the 29th minute giving the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead.
The opening goal seemed to stun the Warriors on both ends of the field. Lewis & Clark prevented IHCC from getting a shot off over the next 10 minutes before stealing the ball deep in IHCC's defensive half ultimately leading to a goal by Nsonga in the 36th minute lifting the Trailblazers to a 2-0 halftime lead.
"I think we were too distracted on those two goals," Valencia said. "We just couldn't keep working as a team."
Despite those struggles, Verdirosi made an immediate impact for Indian Hills as the team's leading scorer entered the match to start the second half. The forward beat a defender one-on-one and fired a shot past the keeper for the team's first goal of the match at the 52:49 mark, cutting the two-goal deficit in half.
Just 30 seconds later, Veridrosi was taken down in the box to earn a penalty kick. The freshman converted the shot from the spot to improve to 3-3 on penalty kicks this year, tying the match at 2-2 with over 36 minutes left.
"I think we were hoping that would take it out of them," Valencia said. "Then, we conceded another goal pretty quickly."
In fact, it would take just over five minutes for Lewis & Clark to snap the tie. The flustered Warriors had a potential steal wiped out by a foul call, giving the Trailblazers a free kick 30 yards from the goal.
Rather than taking a long shot, Rabot passed the ball to Ramakasta who dribbled through the IHCC defense before firing a ball past Indian Hills freshman goalkeeper Kaz Kromwijk to put Lewis & Clark back in front 3-2.
Verdirosi would ride the wave of emotions both good and bad throughout the match with his teammates, drawing a yellow card for arguing a call in the 71st minute. Just over five minutes later, Lewis & Clark used another patient offensive attack to put the decisive goal of the match on the board as Rabot found Macklin from the right side. Macklin buried the shot off the inside of the far post, giving the Trailblazers a 4-2 lead with 14:44 left.
With less than three minutes to play, the Warriors made a push that resulted in another goal. Verdirosi dashed inside the box and played a through ball past the keeper to the foot of fellow freshman Ron Becker who buried the shot for the team's third goal before a stop by O'Day with 1:22 left and a high corner kick in the final minute kept IHCC from fending off the upset bid.
"We just have to move forward," Valencia said. "We just need to do better."
Kromwijk posted a career-high 11 saves on the day for the Warriors. Indian Hills hosts Marshalltown in a key Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) match on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Tigers won 2-1 in overtime, scoring on a penalty kick late in regulation in the first meeting this season with IHCC.
"We know how to play. We know the type of things that Marshalltown is going to do against us," Valencia said. "We just have to keep focusing on our next goal of going to the national tournament. We have to take it step by step.
"It's going to be another battle at home. We have to respect that and keep the win here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.