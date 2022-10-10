Men’s soccer: No. 19 IHCC top Tigers in pivotal regional win

OTTUMWA — There was another late goal by Marshalltown on Sunday.
This time, however, it wouldn't be enough.
Just 18 days after a late penalty kick erased a one-goal lead for Indian Hills, ultimately leading to a 2-1 win in overtime by the Tigers, the 19th-ranked Warriors held on for a key 2-1 win at home on Sunday. Indian Hills takes over sole possession of second-place in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) men's soccer standings.
"These are playoff-level type games. You have to win them to put ourselves in a better position for the playoffs," Indian Hills head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "We were level with them coming in. To be able to put ourselves out in front of them with three matches left is a good thing."
Entering the day as one of the country's most potent scoring teams in the country, the Warriors were forced into more of a defensive battle with the Tigers. Staying disciplined in dropping back and cutting off the lanes to the goal resulted in a scoreless first half with just nine total shots between the two teams in the first 45 minutes.
"They're really good at what they do. They're very pragmatic with the five defenders," Nuss said. "We couldn't really do some of the things that we do really well, so we had to match their style and try to be difficult to play against ourselves."
Sophomore defenseman Andres Valencia led the defensive effort of the Warriors, which ultimately allowed just nine shots by the Tigers with only four shots on goal. The Tigers failed to even challenge freshman keeper Kaz Kromwijk in the first half.
"Coach told us this was going to be like a chess game," Valencia said. "We just needed to be patient and keep moving to the ball. We stayed disciplined to what Coach asked us to do."
That discipline would finally pay off in the 73rd minute as Diego Palma played a ball into the box that found the foot of Daniele Verdirosi. The freshman corralled the loose ball and put home the close-range shot for his 15th goal of the season.
"We knew we weren't going to win the game every time we touched the ball," Nuss said. "We knew that, when that opportunity came, we needed to take full advantage of it. When you have Daniele Verdirosi on your team, he can make sure you take full advantage of those opportunities."
Just over five minutes later, Verdirosi worked his way into the box to draw the defense to the ball. The forward managed to slip the ball past the Tiger backline as Gustavo Marques gathered the ball and buried the shot for the 2-0 lead.
"Gustavo finds himself in the right place at the right time, he's going to be able to finish," Nuss said. "People pay a lot of money for players that are capable of doing that. Fortunately, we got that second goal because we unfortunately needed it."
Unfortunately because Marshalltown was able to score late for the second straight match against the Warriors. Philippe Rena converted a rebound after a scramble in the box into a goal for the Tigers, cutting IHCC's lead to 2-1 with 11:43 left.
"It came from another late error and a lack of focus when we needed to close the match out," Nuss said. "Give (Marshalltown) a lot of credit, but that's a goal we shouldn't allow."
Verdirosi is currently tied for the second most goals in the nation with his 15 on the year. With the goal and assist on the day, Veridrosi now leads the ICCAC with 36 total points on the year. The mark also ranks third in the nation.
Marques is now tied for second on the team with nine goals this season. The reigning NJCAA National Player of the Week, Marques has come on strong down the stretch, scoring five goals over the team's last four matches.
After closing out the Tigers (5-5-1, 3-3 ICCAC) on Sunday, the 19th-ranked Warriors (10-6, 4-2 ICCAC) move on to host Iowa Western on Wednesday at 1 p.m. Indian Hills will also recognize eight of its student-athletes as part of the team's sophomore day celebration.
"We need to continue to be committed, hard-working, organized and disciplined," Nuss said. "We need to understand that we do this together for 90 minutes. We can't take moments off. The more we put these type of performances together, the more important it's going to be for us heading into the postseason."
