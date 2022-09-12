Men's soccer: Northeast snaps No. 18 IHCC's winning streak

NORFOLK, NE — After riding a four-match winning streak into the top 20 of the NJCAA Division I men's soccer national rankings, 18th-ranked Indian Hills suffered a 4-2 loss on the road on Saturday afternoon at Northeast.
The Warriors fell behind early as the Hawks built a 2-0 lead. Indian Hills got on the board late in the first half on a goal from Daniele Verdirosi to cut the deficit in half.
Northeast responded with a third goal to open the second half before Verdirosi tacked on his second score of the afternoon. Indian Hills (5-3) was unable to capitalize on the momentum as Northeast tacked on an insurance goal in the closing minutes to carry out the win.
Veridoris, a freshman, is now tied for the team lead with seven goals on the season. The forward has scored a goal in each of his last five matches for a total of six.
The freshman's first goal came off a rebound of his own shot to put the Warriors on the board. Fellow freshan Ron Becker was credited with the assist on the second goal after slipping a through ball past the defense where Verdirosi in turn buried a shot in the lower right corner of the net.
Becker now leads the Warriors with seven assists on the year, tied for the second most in the nation. Verdirosi, along with teammate Kento Tani are tied for third nationally with their seven goals this season.
Despite the loss, the 18th-ranked Warriors extended its streak with at least two goals in every match this year. Indian Hills heads to Mason City on Wednesday for a match at NIACC starting at 1 p.m.
