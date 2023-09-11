Men's soccer: Sellers saves draw for No. 13 IHCC

OTTUMWA – Freshman goalkeeper Harvey Sellers made a miraculous save with no time left on the clock on Saturday, preserving a scoreless draw for the 13th-ranked Indian Hills men's soccer team. The Warriors and Iowa Lakes finished 90 minutes tied 0-0, the third tie in seven matches so far this season for IHCC.
After 90 minutes of scoreless action on the pitch, the Lakers earned a penalty kick as IHCC was whistled for a handball in the box just before time expired. Sellers, making just his second start of the season, dove low to his right side on the whistle to deflect the potential game-winning goal away preventing Iowa Lakes from coming away with a win at the IHCC soccer complex.
Sellers, who played all 90 minutes for the first time this season, earned his first collegiate complete game shutout. The freshman stopped two shots in the win, both coming from point-blank range.
An annual clash between the two longtime Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) foes, the two sides engaged in a physical contest throughout the 90 minutes of action. The Warriors totaled 11 shots on the day, including eight in the second half, compared to just six shots overall for the Lakers.
The Warriors place four shots on net with two coming from sophomore Gustavo Marques. Both sides totaled four corner kicks on the day.
Indian Hills, who has played in the third-most matches in the nation thus far this season, boasts a 1.00 goals against average, good enough for 21st in the nation. The Warriors (3-1-3) return to the pitch at home on Saturday to host ICCAC rival Iowa Western at approximately 3 p.m.
