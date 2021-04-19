OTTUMWA – They battled 13th-ranked Marshalltown to a draw.
They led at halftime at second-ranked Iowa Western and even had a chance to force overtime entering the final 10 minutes of the match.
All signs were pointing to another day in which the Indian Hills men's soccer team could prove it could hang with one of the top teams in the state, and the nation, on Monday against eighth-ranked Iowa Lakes. By halftime, those hopes were all but dashed as the Lakers dominated the first 45 minutes on an unusually snowy April day in Ottumwa that ended with an unusual one-sided 7-2 loss for the Warriors on their home field.
"They dominated us right from the opening minutes. The first half was pretty much all them," Indian Hills head men's soccer coach James Ross said. "Our guys didn't fight today. We brought them in the locker room (at halftime). I'm not the type of coach to go chew them out unless they need it. They did."
Indian Hills did respond to the 4-0 halftime deficit, making an early run that resulted in the third penalty kick opportunity of the match between the two teams in a 28-minute span. Like Iowa Lakes had done twice in the first half, IHCC capitalized on the penalty kick as Ronald Carvalho drew the foul and drilled the shot into the net, pulling the Warriors within 4-1 with over 40 minutes left.
"We came out much better in the second half," Ross said. "Next thing you know, they (Iowa Lakes) goes down and scores again."
After preventing the Warriors from getting any closer, David Owusu followed a first-half penalty kick with a strike from much further away that still beat IHCC goal keeper Andrea De Marinis in the 66th minute. Less than four minutes later, Sofian Magahouz added his second goal of the match putting Iowa Lakes up 6-1, slamming the door on any hopes of an incredible Warrior comeback.
"Lack of effort on our part," Ross said. "So many mistakes. In the second half, they (Iowa Lakes) overloaded the right side and we still wanted to play two or three-foot passes. We needed to get the ball up the pitch. Penalty kicks or not, we got our butts whooped.
"My team has not played like that all year. I don't care that it's a tight season. I didn't recognize my guys at all."
What made Monday's effort so perplexing is how well Indian Hills had played in the two matches leading up to contest. The Warriors stood toe-to-toe with Marshalltown on Thursday, battling to a 1-1 tie before taking a 1-0 halftime lead on Saturday at Iowa Western on a goal in the 41st minute by Seba Hererra.
The Reivers rallied for a 3-1 win, tying the match on a goal in the 51st minute by Ivan Callado before going ahead with 21 minutes left on Maruki Kawahara's unassisted goal. Merdi Nkiliko finally put the Warriors away with the final goal of the match, coming in the 83rd minute as the Warriors nearly played two of the top 15 teams in the country almost even through 180 regulation minutes.
On Monday, less than three minutes were even between the Warriors and eighth-ranked Lakers. Jason Dyer found the back of the net on the first offensive run of the match for Iowa Lakes, setting the tone for a one-sided half that saw IHCC have the ball in Laker territory for less than 10 of the first 45 minutes.
"We came in off a very good performance against the second-ranked team in the country (Iowa Western). We played outstanding out there," Ross said. "We played outstanding against Marshalltown. We even played outstanding at Hawkeye (last Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to the RedTails). I thought this was a different team playing today. I wasn't sure that was Indian Hills out there in our uniforms. That's not how we play."
Kenta Furutani scored for IHCC with 13 minutes left, bringing the Laker lead back to the original four-goal margin that Iowa Lakes (4-1) opened the second half with. Dyer finished what he started, scoring the final goal of the match in the final minute dropping the Warriors below .500 for the first time this season.
"Attitude is everything," Ross said. "Mentality, hard work, limit mistakes and finish your chances. You check those off the list and you're probably going to be on the winning side. We got worked. That's all that happened. We got outworked, outworked and outworked from the beginning to the end."
Indian Hills (2-3-2) is off until a trip on Saturday to Iowa Central, another traditionally tough program in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Action gets underway at the Harlan Rodgers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge at 1 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Iowa Lakes 7, Indian Hills 2
ILCC 4 3 — 7
IHCC 0 2 — 2
Scoring Summary
Iowa Lakes — Jason Dyer goal (Odal Brown assist), 2:42.
Iowa Lakes — Sofian Magahouz goal (penalty kick), 20:08.
Iowa Lakes — David Owusu goal (penalty kick), 35:06.
Iowa Lakes — Lewis Nohar goal (Leonardo Seixas assist), 44:14.
Indian Hills — Ronaldo Carvalho goal (penalty kick), 48:14.
Iowa Lakes — Owusu goal, 65:55.
Iowa Lakes — Magahouz goal, 69:17.
Indian Hills — Kenta Furutani goal, 77:00.
Iowa Lakes — Dyer goal, 87:15.
Iowa Lakes: Total Shots — 21 (Seixas 4, Dyer 3, Magahouz 3, Nohar 3, Brown 2, Raz Levy 2, Owusu 2, Logan Roach, Sebastian Zapata). Total Saves — 3 (Taariq Ganga 3). Total Fouls — 11.
Indian Hills: Total Shots — 5 (Carvalho, Alejandro Contreras, Furutani, Remerdie Ndiang, Rui Tsubakihara). Total Saves — 5 (Andrea De Marinis 5). Total Fouls — 18. Yellow Cards — Edin Ganic, James Ross, Takumi Semba.