OTTUMWA — No. 1 with a bullet.
The Iowa Western Reivers looked every bit like the best junior college men's soccer team in the country on Wednesday, dominating from the opening minute against Indian Hills in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference men's soccer action.
Ibrahim Conde slid the ball past IHCC goal keeper Andrea Ferri just 25 seconds into the match, setting the tone for a one-sided Reiver win. Southern added a hat trick, scoring goals in the sixth, 47th and 66th minutes against the Warriors.
Indian Hills (4-6-2, 3-6-2 ICCAC) managed only one shot in the first half. Iowa Western (9-0-1, 9-0-1 ICCAC), meanwhile, managed five goals on nine shots in the opening 40 minutes including a pair of scores by Ivan Callado in the 28th and 39th minutes after Joel Sangwa scored off a corner kick in the 22nd minute, putting the Reivers up 3-0.
Adding injury to insult, the Warriors spent most of the second half playing without Ferri, becoming IHCC's second goalie to suffer an injury during the course of the season. Ferri left the field with his arm in a sling, forcing freshman midfielder Riguen Ngenda to mind the net resulting in a match-best five saves.
Indian Hills will look to bounce back on Friday morning hosting Iowa Central in the regular-season finale for the Warriors. Action in Ottumwa kicks off at 11 a.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
No. 1 Iowa Western 8, Indian Hills 0
IWCC 5 3 — 8
IHCC 0 0 — 0
Scoring Summary
Iowa Western — Ibrahim Conde goal (Evan Southern assist), :25.
Iowa Western — Southern goal, 5:45.
Iowa Western — Joel Sangwa goal, 21:09.
Iowa Western — Ivan Callado goal (Diego Quintana assist), 27:41.
Iowa Western — Callado goal (Quintana assist), 38:49.
Iowa Western — Southern goal, 46:58.
Iowa Western — Anderson Velazquez goal (Keigo Tanaka assist), 48:19.
Iowa Western — Southern goal (Maruki Kawahara assist), 65:28.
Iowa Western: Total Shots — 23 (Callado 6, Gonzalo Cuevas 4, Southern 3, Velazquez 3, Moise Bombito 2, Conde, Kawahara, Claudel Ngongang, Merdi Nkiliko, Sangwa). Total Saves — 4 (Yuia Ishizuka 4). Total Fouls — 14. Yellow Cards — Vlad Jokic, Ngongang.
Indian Hills: Total Shots — 8 (Ronaldo Carvalho 2, Seba Hererra 2, Fredy Beda, Alejandro Contreras, Kanata Furutani, Rui Tsubakihara). Total Saves — 7 (Riguen Ngenda 5, Andrea Ferri 2). Total Fouls — 12. Yellow Cards — Denis German Barcojo, Pascual Mendoza.