OTTUMWA — Felix Vu called it "clunky in many ways."
The first 11-on-11 competition of the year last weekend in the Indian Hills men's soccer alumni match saw the plenty of kinks that needed to be ironed out by the current members of the Warrior men's soccer team. It's understandable as IHCC is just getting their legs back underneath them early in the preseason.
"We've been doing a lot of conditioning. That's something that we've been lacking which was identified right from the beginning," Vu said. "We'll know more after our friendly with Iowa Central. It was nice to get out on the field against some of the program's great former players, but the stakes will be raised a little bit and we'll be able to identify a little more where we're at."
Thursday's friendly with Iowa Central produced another winning preseason effort for the Warrior men. Playing on a hot day made even hotter on the turf of Tom Kopatich Field at Schafer Stadium, IHCC played measured soccer in a 2-0 win over the Tritons preventing the Tritons from getting quality looks at the goal while putting enough pressure on to clinch the match late forcing Iowa Central into an own goal in the closing minutes.
Vu, in his first year as IHCC head men's soccer coach, took all of the action in from the sidelines on Thursday simply assessing his squad. Knowing just how good the Warriors will be this year will be something of a work in progress.
"We have (seven) returning players from last year's team, so we have quite a young group," Vu said. "We probably won't know a lot about much about the group into we play four or five games into the season. The Iowa Central match (helped) us get to know a little bit more how our players will cope with other college teams. After a few a games into the season, we'll know who is ready to consistently perform at this level."
Of the seven Indian Hills sophomores that played in at least one match last year, five saw action in at least 12 of IHCC's 22 matches. Richard Rokodi-Phelps is IHCC's most experienced returning player as the only second-year Warrior to have started over 10 matches last season, making 12 starts in 19 matches played last season as a freshman.
"It's a whole new team this year. Everyone's excited to get going and adjust to the new style," Rokodi-Phelps said. "Last year, I excelled quite a lot. I got to train every day and the level went up. This year, I feel like I'm more in a leadership role to look out for the younger guys and help them and navigate this new experience."
Indian Hills have over 20 freshman on the current roster for the upcoming season, giving the Warriors plenty of depth but also plenty of inexperience. Nasser Benbella, one of the newcomers, feels confident that IHCC can build off the success of the run the Warriors made last year to a regional championship.
"It's very easy to blend together with this team. Everyone here is like a family," Benbella said. "Everyone are friends with everyone. That's an amazing atmosphere. It gives me a lot of hope that we'll do great things this year.
"It's very easy to understand each other out on the field. We train three times a day. We will easily understand each other."
Gustavo Marques, IHCC's top returning goal-scorer having connected on nine last season with two assists and 20 overall points for the Warriors, is hoping to pick up the pace this season. The Warriors made a somewhat surprising run in postseason play last year, shaking off an 0-2-1 finish to the regular season winning back-to-back 2-0 regional championship decisions over Iowa Lakes and Iowa Western before falling to Jefferson in the district tournament semifinals to close out a 12-9-1 overall 2022 season.
"It was a good season, but only pretty good," Marques said. "This season, I want to do more. I want to score more goals to help my team. I want to help the new guys because I know how difficult it is coming to a new country and a new program. I had a lot of experienced guys help me last year. It's important to have those returning players."
