OTTUMWA – Only one player found the back of the net on Saturday afternoon at Schafer Stadium.
Unfortunately for Indian Hills, that player was wearing an Iowa Lakes uniform.
Logan Roach took over the team lead in goals scored, finding the back of the net twice for the fourth-ranked (NJCAA DI) Lakers including a goal just over two minutes into the match before adding a long unassisted strike late in the first half to help clinch a 2-0 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win over the Warriors.
Roach scored his eighth goal of the season off a corner kick at 2:09, giving Iowa Lakes a quick 1-0 lead. Freshman goal keeper Matteo Scarduzio was able to make an initial save of a penalty shot, but could not keep Roach from scoring on the ensuring corner.
Indian Hills put together scoring opportunities throughout the first half, but failed to convert the equalizer. Despite a valiant offensive effort, the Warriors gave up a second goal to Roach with just 56 seconds to play in the opening half on a shot from 18 yards out, doubling the lead for the Lakers with his team-leading ninth goal of the season.
The Warrior defense, backed by Andres Valencia, managed to limit the Lakers from adding to a two-goal lead in the second half. Iowa Lakes outshot Indian Hills 14-2 in the final 45 minutes of play.
Scarduzio was tested throughout the match and made five impressive saves over the course of the day.
The tough stretch of action for Indian Hills continues Tuesday with a match against Marshalltown at noon at Schafer Stadium. On Saturday, the Warriors (5-3-2, 0-1 ICCAC) will test themselves against unbeaten, second-ranked Iowa Western in Ottumwa starting following women's soccer action at approximately 3 p.m.