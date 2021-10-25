FORT DODGE – The Indian Hills men's soccer team used a pair of second-half goals to advance in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XI Tournament. The fifth-seeded Warriors knocked off Iowa Central, 2-1, advancing to the regional semifinals on Wednesday.
The opening round of the region tournament kicked off Sunday at the Rogers Sports Complex on a drizzly and cool afternoon. The Warriors built a 2-0 lead midway through the second half and held on to upend the Tritons in the region tournament for the second consecutive year.
The victory sends the Warriors to Council Bluffs on Wednesday to face top-seeded Iowa Western at 2 p.m. The Warriors and Reivers will play for a shot at the region championship next Sunday against either Marshalltown or Iowa Lakes.
The Warriors (7-10-2) opened up Sunday's match on the attack with a number of scoring opportunities in the early minutes of the first half. Tsubasa Nagoaka provided an early threat for the Warriors, but both sides went scoreless for the first 45 minutes as freshman goalkeeper Matteo Scarduzio blanked the Tritons (8-8) in the first stanza.
Indian Hills struck first to open the second half as Shogo Koike, attacking from the defensive backline, buried a shot off a corner kick from Mateo Chavarriaga in the 53rd minute. Chavarriaga doubled the lead with a goal of his own just 10 minutes later as the freshman drove a direct kick from 30 yards out for the 2-0 edge.
Iowa Central responded with a goal two minutes later in the 65th minute by Henry O'Leary, but the Warrior defense clamped down over the final 24 minutes to knock the Tritons out of postseason contention.