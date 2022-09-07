OTTUMWA — When he played at Albia, there was almost no chance that Landon Noe would be part of a team that would score 20 goals in a match.
High school soccer matches in Iowa, after all, come to an end immediately after a team builds a 10-goal lead.
"In my experience, anytime you'd have a big day in terms of goal scoring, you'd probably stop the match once it became 10-0 or 11-1," Noe said. "Plus, we'd probably start slowing down once we got close to 10 goals."
There was no slowing down on Tuesday, however, for the newly-ranked Indian Hills men's soccer team. The Warriors set a new program record in a 20-0 thrashing of Scott Community College with 12 different players helping IHCC reach 20 goals in a single match for the first time in program history.
"Everyone wanted to keep going and wanted to keep pushing each other," said Noe, an IHCC sophomore midfielder. "Everyone wanted to prove themselves out there. We kept pushing and kept the intensity up."
Indian Hills built a 10-0 halftime lead before tacking on 10 more goals in the final half to pick up the win over the Eagles. The previous high for the Warriors was 12 goals which occurred twice during the 2017 season.
"There's not many matches where you have a chance to score 20 goals," Noe said. "Everyone wants to score. Everyone is taking shots. We did take 64 shots to get 20 goals, so there were a lot of shots that we missed. Coach (Kevin Nuss) was even telling us at halftime to not take stupid shots. If you're going to take a shot, put it on frame."
Three different Warriors tallied hat tricks in just one half of action. Kento Tani netted three goals in the first half to stake the early lead.
Fabian Amhof and Kevin Mejias each tallied three goals in the second half for the home team. Amhof added two second half assists to set a new Indian Hills school record with 11 points in a single match.
Tani was credited with an assist to finish with 10 points on the day. Ron Becker added two goals and three assists in the first half for the Warriors to finish with nine points, tied for the previous single-match record.
Daniele Verdirosi picked up a goal and a career-high three assists for Indian Hills. Galder Gaztelu-Iturri added a goal and two assists in the first 45 minutes of play.
"I give a lot of credit to the 12 players from Scott who gave everything they had for 90 minutes," Nuss said. "It was challenging for them, but they didn't take any cheap shots or make any dirty plays. It was challenging for both sides. We played our starters for 45 minutes then put a lot of reserves in for the second half. How can you tell them not go out there and try hard when they're finally getting a chance to play? You don't want those guys to take their feet off the gas."
Additional goal scorers for the Warriors included Markus Thomsen, Jack Donlan, Emanuel Teixeira, Pietro Piacenza, Gustavo Marques and Christian Difficile. Matteo Scarduzio picked up the win in net while Teppei Nishi posted 45 minutes of scoreless relief in the second half.
Indian Hills now leads the nation with 42 goals scored on the year along with a top national mark of six goals per game. Riding a four-game win streak, Indian Hills has caught the attention of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Soccer Committee as the Warriors check in at No. 18 in this week's national rankings.
The top-scoring team in the nation, the Warriors crack the national rankings for the first time since receiving votes in the final poll of the 2019 season. The Warriors last earned a spot inside the top-20 on Oct. 28, 2019 after earning the No. 13 spot in the national poll.
After starting the season 1-2, the Warriors have rattled off four consecutive wins, outscoring their opponents 33-3 along the way. Indian Hills has now scored at least two goals in every match this season, including six matches with at least three scores.
Tani leads the country with 19 points on the year while his seven goals are tied for second-most in the NJCAA. Becker is currently tied for the nation's lead with six assists this season.
Indian Hills is one of three Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) programs to earn a spot in the national rankings behind No. 1 nationally ranked Iowa Western Community College and No. 9 Iowa Lakes.
"I think we're still scratching the surface of just how good we can be," Nuss said. "There's still a lot of things we can improve on, but we're certainly heading in the right direction."
The Warriors are back in action this Saturday at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.