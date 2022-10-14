OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's soccer team may not have gotten the win on Wednesday.
The Warriors got the next-best thing against the top-ranked, unbeaten Iowa Western Reivers. Emanuel Teixeira headed in a goal with just under two minutes left in regulation, tying the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference showdown at 2-2.
Nearly 22 minutes later, thanks to some key stops by sophomore goalkeeper Matteo Scarduzio, Indian Hills became the first team this season to avoid being handed a loss by the Reivers in 15 matches. Top-ranked Iowa Western and Indian Hills played to a 2-2 draw, helping put IHCC in position to finish second in the ICCAC standings with the reward of at least one home postseason match for claiming that position.
"We were losing and I don't really know what happened," Teixeira said after scoring one of the biggest goals of the season for the IHCC men. "I got a beautiful cross (from IHCC sophomore Galder Gaztelu-Iturri). I just jumped and tried to score. The goalkeeper was off the line, I got to the ball first and the ball just happened to go in.
"It was a beautiful moment for myself and for the team."
Wednesday's match marked the third straight meeting between the programs that required extra time. Iowa Western was able to score the golden goal last year in the regional semifinals against the Warriors as well as earlier this season in Council Bluffs, escaping in double overtime with a 4-3 win that kept a perfect record in tact for the Reivers.
"It shows the progression that we've made from the previous matches to this one," Indian Hills head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "We've still got a lot of work to do, but to hang with a team of that caliber for 110 minutes shows that we're headed in the right direction."
The Reivers entered the match with an unblemished 14-0 mark overall and a 5-0 record in ICCAC play. Between the match on Sept. 28 and last year's regional semifinal, Iowa Western and Indian Hills had already played nearly 200 minutes of dead even soccer.
Wednesday's draw was the first positive result for Indian Hills against the Reivers since a 2-1 victor on Sept. 26, 2018. The draw for the Reivers snaps an 18-match undefeated streak dating back to Nov. 7, 2021, a streak that included the 2021 national championship.
"It's a credit to our boys that we can hang on the field and play even soccer for over 300 minutes now with the defending national champions," Nuss said. "The boys take what we ask them to do. When you play a team of that quality, you have to be together and you have to execute a plan."
Indian Hills struck first as the team's leading goal scorer, Daniele Verdirosi, converted his fourth penalty kick of the season. Verdirosi's goal came at the 20:34 mark of the first half to give the Warriors the initial 1-0 lead.
Iowa Western responded almost immediately as the Reivers buried a one-touch shot from close-range less than 45 seconds later to tie the match. Iowa Western would take the lead with just under 11 minutes left in regulation on a drive to the net that resulted in a goal for Jesue De Vicente off the second assist of the match for Ibrahim Conde, giving the Reivers a chance to escape Ottumwa with a 2-1 win that would have extended Iowa Western's winning streak to 19 straight matches.
Facing the prospect of another one-goal loss to the Reivers, Indian Hills made a run down the field with Gaztelu-Iturri dribbling the ball into an open spot on the field. Drawing in the defense, Gaztelu-Iturri send a pass over the defense with Teixeira using his head to score just his second goal of the season, setting off a wild celebration as IHCC caught Iowa Western with 1:56 left.
"I don't usually score, so it's pretty special to score a goal that meant as much to the team as that one," Teixeira said. "It was just special."
It was also special for Nuss to see Teixeira step up in one of the biggest moments of the season for the Warriors.
"Emanuel is a funny kid. He was with me at my previous school. From day one, he told me he was going to score an important goal for us this season," Nuss said. "It wasn't the best technique, but the ball was right there and Emanuel put enough on it to get it past the goalkeeper. Sometimes, that's all that matters."
The two sides had opportunities throughout both overtime segments, but neither side was able to convert a goal as the conference battle finished in a 2-2 deadlock. Scarduzio stopped four shots in the tie for the Warriors, including two key saves in the second overtime that kept Iowa Western from scoring another golden goal against IHCC.
"My legs were shaking at that point. I was so tired and there was a lot of pressure on me," Scarduzio said. "We can do much better. There were still some mistakes we're not used to making. If we meet (Iowa Western) again, I'm sure we're going to do even better."
That third meeting would likely be in the regional championship match with Iowa Western and Indian Hills (10-6-1, 4-2-1 ICCAC) holding down the top two spots in the ICCAC standings. The Warriors head to Spencer on Saturday to face Iowa Lakes, who are currently tied with Marshalltown at 3-3 in the regional standings for third place.
With his goal in the first half, Verdirosi, this week's ICCAC Athlete of the Week, is tied for the most goals in the nation this year with 16 while his 38 points are third-best in the NJCAA. The freshman's four penalty kicks are also the second-most in the nation.
On the year, Iowa Western has allowed more than one goal in a match just three times this season, with two of those contests coming against Indian Hills. The Warriors currently rank second in the NJCAA with 68 goals on the year.
As part of Wednesday's match, eight sophomores were recognized for participating in their final regular season home match. Fabian Amhof, Gaztelu-Iturri, Kevin Mejias, Landon Noe, Scarduzio, Kento Tani, Teixeira and Andres Valencia were all honored prior to kickoff.
