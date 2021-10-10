SPENCER – Despite a late goal by Pablo Marques, the Indian Hills men's soccer team failed to secure its first regional win of the season on Saturday.
Marques scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season, giving the Warriors a chance to complete an incredible late rally at third-ranked Iowa Lakes. The Warriors, however, failed to find the tying goal in the final two minutes as the Lakers held on for a 2-1 win, remaining undefeated while keeping Indian Hills winless in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference play.
After a scoreless first half as the teams battled each other and stiff winds, Iowa Lakes (13-0-1, 5-0-1 ICCAC) jumped ahead with a goal in the 59th minute. Sofian Maghouz scored a brilliant goal when he struck the ball low and hard with precision from 30 yards out to find the bottom right corner of the goal.
Jason Dyer came off the bench to get his goal in the 71st minute when goalkeeper Taariq Ganga picked him out deep. Dyer controlled the ball beautifully, taking on two defenders to create space for himself and then driving the ball low and hard past Warrior goalkeeper Matteo Scarduzio.
With time winding down, Marques received a pass from Ronaldo Carvalho on the left side and beat the keeper for the score. The Warriors (5-8-1, 0-5-1 ICCAC) kept the ball in their offensive zone for a majority of the final two minutes, but failed to net the equalizer.
Scarduzio stopped seven shots in net for Indian Hills. The Warriors have not lost a match by more than two goals the entire season, including the last two contests which saw Indian Hills fall by just one goal, both against nationally ranked opponents.
Marques now ranks second in the ICCAC in both goals and points (27). Indian Hills will travel to second-ranked Iowa Western on Wednesday at Council Bluffs starting after the women's match between the two schools at approximately 3 p.m.