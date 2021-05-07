OTTUMWA — There's a lot that James Ross is looking forward to next week.
Another match-up with Iowa Central would be right at the top of the list.
Kanuta Furutani scored two of IHCC's six goals on Friday, lifting Indian Hills men's soccer team to a 6-3 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win over Iowa Central to close out the regular season. The highest-scoring game of the season for the Warriors came at a perfect time as Indian Hills snapped a three-game losing streak on Sophomore Day, taking plenty of momentum into Wednesday's regional tournament rematch with the Tritons.
"That's what it's called the beautiful game. On any given day, you can beat anyone whether it's the No. 1 team in the country or the worst team in the country," Ross said. "I believe we're going to get that chance. I believe we're going to beat Iowa Central on Wednesday and go on to face Iowa Western, the No. 1 team in the country."
The Warriors will do with several players returning the line-up in time for postseason play, including sophomore goal keeper Andrea De Marinis returning to action. Injuries have forced IHCC to play four different players in goal, including Edin Ganic who made his first start of the season as the Warrior netminder.
"It's difficult for anyone to step in to play that position, especially when you're normally a defenseman," Ross said. "Now, we'll be set up for the postseason. We're going to finally get some rest, we're going to get some treatment and we're going to be able to practice on some of the tactical stuff we'll need to do starting on Wednesday.
Agustin Menendez put Iowa Central on top on Friday, scoring off a Warrior turnover in the 13th minute to put the Tritons up 1-0. Rui Tsubakihara and Furutani both scored within two minutes of each other in the 28th and 30th minutes to put the Warriors on top before another IHCC miscue led to a penalty kick and a tying goal in the 34th minute by Danijel Bozic, sending the Tritons and Warriors into the second half even at 2-2.
"I don't even need to watch the tape. I know how (Iowa Central) scored their goals," Ross said. "It was three massive mistakes by us."
The final mistake came from Ganic, who backed up too far into his net allowing a long free kick to cross the goal line before stopping it. Fortunately for Ganic and the Warriors, the miscue came after goals by Furutani, Shogo Koike and Alejandro Contreras had given IHCC a 5-2 lead with less than 15 minutes left.
"That goal by Shogo on a free kick was highlight-reel stuff. That should be on ESPN," Ross said. "Every player was asking me to have Shogo shoot it. Like I'm not going to have him take that shot? Of course I'm going to have Shogo send it home."
Kickoff time will be announced this weekend for the opening-round regional tournament match between Iowa Central (2-9, 2-9 ICCAC) and Indian Hills on Wednesday. Should the Warriors win, it will set up a third meeting with Iowa Western on Saturday, May 15, in the regional tournament semifinals.
That potential matchup would be just 10 days after Iowa Western's 8-0 win at IHCC this past Wednesday. Ross, however, feels his team can turn the tables on the top-ranked Reivers if given the opportunity.
"We had a really fun practice (on Thursday) and we've got the morale of the team back up," Ross said. "It's going to stay there. I tell everyone that I feel like it's between us and Iowa Western in this region. We'll be ready for the playoffs. It can happen and I believe it will happen for us."