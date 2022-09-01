Men's soccer: Warriors hold off eighth-ranked Blackhawks

OTTUMWA — One minute, Matteo Scarduzio was watching the action from the sidelines.
The next minute, the Indian Hills sophomore was protecting the net stopping shot after shot being fired his way by the eighth-ranked team in the NJCAA Division II national rankings.
Despite allowing one goal in 44 minutes of second-half action on Wednesday afternoon, Scarduzio made the key stops to keep visiting Southeastern (0-2) from rallying from a two-goal deficit. Mohammed Bouchafrati's rebound goal in the 50th minute would ultimately hold up as the decisive goal for the Warriors in a 3-2 win over the eighth-ranked (NJCAA DII) Blackhawks on Wednesday.
"We're still young, a little immature and a little naive to let that be a match after we took a 3-1 lead," Indian Hills head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "Matteo did get pulled in, but he wasn't ready. He wasn't at his best. There's no reason that second goal should have gone in, but that's a good team (Southeastern) that we had to adjust to late.
"We still need to grow and mature. That's coming. We're still kind of learning on the job. It's good to go through battles like this and continue to learn."
The Warriors move to 3-2 on the year, earning consecutive wins for the first time this season. After falling behind 1-0 late in the first half on a goal by Goran Zencovich in the 33rd minute, the Warriors responded with an equalizer from Daniele Verdirosi less than five minutes later to briefly tie the match at 1-1.
That tie lasted just 41 seconds. Kento Tani, like Verdirosi, broke ahead of the Southeastern defense to put the Warriors ahead 2-1 late in the first half.
"We reacted well from that first goal to take the lead," Nuss said. "We're still very young. Unfortunately, we still make every game a battle because we don't learn how to control the small moments with the ball and without the ball."
Kaz Kromwijk would pick up the win in net after stopping four shots in 46 minutes of action, but would ultimately leave early in the second half due to an apparent leg injury. Scarduzio suddenly found himself thrust right into the heat of the battle with a slim lead to protect.
"I tried to get as focused as I could. My goal was to do my best to win this game," Scarduzio said. "I'm not used to coming in during the second half. The most important thing is to have the mentality to always be ready."
Bouchafrati gave Indian Hills a two-goal lead, putting in a ball that came loose after Southeastern goalie Juan Torres initially stopped a shot by Galder Gaztelu-Iturri five minutes into the second half. Artur Notes was able to put Southeastern's second goal into the back of the net in the 74th minute after a series of attacks by the Blackhawks before Scarduzio made two more stops in the final 15 minutes to clinch the Warrior win.
The Warriors have now scored double-digit goals in each of its five matches this year, including at least three in four of the contests. The team's 18 goals on the year currently rank second in the nation while the team's 83 shots are the most among all National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI men's soccer programs.
"We've shown that we can score goals, averaging three goals a game," Nuss said. "As long as we can keep scoring, we can figure out the defensive side of the game."
The Warriors are back in action Saturday in Waterloo. Indian Hills will take on Hawkeye Community College at the Cedar Valley Complex starting at 1 p.m.
"I'm not confident yet that we're truly heading in the right direction, but we are getting better and we're coming together as a team," Nuss said.
