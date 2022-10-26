Men's soccer: Warriors knock off ninth-ranked Lakers in regional semifinals

OTTUMWA — Kevin Mejias kept trying to find the back of the net.
For awhile on Tuesday, it just didn't look like it was meant to be for the Indian Hills sophomore to score a goal in what proved to be his final home match for the Warriors.
Finally, with just under four minutes left and IHCC clinging to a one-goal lead against 10th-ranked Iowa Lakes, Mejias took advantage of one last long run down the pitch on the Ottumwa campus. Ron Becker's pass from midfield past the pressing defense of the Lakers allowed Mejias a one-on-one chance resulting in a shot that beat Laker goaltender Taariq Ganga, setting off a huge celebration for the Warriors clinching a 2-0 win in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region XI semifinals on Tuesday.
"I was full of emotion. I wanted to get that goal not just for me, but for my team," Mejias said. "I'm happy with how we played. It was difficult at the end, but we stuck to the plan and played hard."
Mejias would finish the match taking the most shots of any player. The first of those five shots would actually wind up setting up IHCC freshman teammate Daniele Verdirosi, who found himself in perfect position to take a ball deflected at the goal by Ganga and fire it home for his nation-best 18th goal of the season, giving the Warriors a 1-0 lead less than 12 minutes into the regional semifinal.
"When you watch Daniele, it just seems like he always ends up in the right spot," Indian Hills men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "That's intelligence. That's a lot of hard work and reading the game. We're incredibly happy that he chose to come to Indian Hills. He's paid back so much more the faith we put in him.
"It was huge for him to get that goal early, but a lot of that came from the hard work of Kevin Mejias. He was all over the field for us."
Indian Hills (11-8-1) needed to be all over the field as a team as Iowa Lakes responded by testing Matteo Scarduzio six times during the match including five shots on goal in the first half. Thanks the play of the sophomore goalkeeper, and the stellar defense in front of the net by the rest of the Warriors, Iowa Lakes remained behind 1-0 at halftime despite a 9-6 edge in total shots.
"There was a real commitment to not only being a great team that can play a pretty game and attack offensively, but also can grind out a win defensively," Nuss said. "Sometimes, you have to take good teams out of their rhythm. That was the key for us."
Both sides provided chances in the second half, but a stringent Warrior defense maintained the one-goal advantage. Indian Hills eventually broke free in the 87th minute with Iowa Lakes playing a man down. Ron Becker delivered a through ball to Mejias who beat his defender at the top of the box and buried a low-lining shot to the left corner for the insurance goal.
"The attitude that the guys had is what I'm most proud of," Nuss said. "They knew they were in for a fight and they needed to react to it. Their belief and their attitude to battle a really good team for 90 minutes and keep the ball out of the back of the net against one of the top teams in the country is pretty incredible."
The assist was Becker's 11th of the year, tied for the most in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) while Mejias recored his 11th goal of the year, second on the team only to Verdirosi who is now tied for fourth in the country with 42 total points. The victory is the first postseason win over the Lakers in program history for the Warriors in four matches.
"All the emotion came out of us at the end of this match," Mejias said. "I was very happy. I'm happy for our team."
With the win, the Warriors will now look to secure its first NJCAA Region XI championship since defeating Iowa Western in 2017, a win that propelled the program to its first and only national tournament appearance. The Reivers have since eliminated Indian Hills from the last two postseasons, including a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over the Warriors last season.
The last three matches between Indian Hills and Iowa Western have been tied at the end of regulation. The Warriors lost in double overtime at Council Bluffs earlier this season before recording a 2-2 draw against the Reivers in Ottumwa on Oct. 12, snapping a 14-match winning streak for the second-ranked defending national champions.
"We haven't accomplished anything yet. We need another high-quality 90 minutes and try to extend our season 90 minutes at a time," Nuss said. "We have to be ready for Saturday. It doesn't really matter what's happened before. We're playing the defending national champions and the second-ranked team in the country. The game could go any which way if we're not careful."
Iowa Western used a 2-0 victory over No. 5 seed Iowa Central on Tuesday to advance to Saturday's championship. Action between the Warriors and Reivers kicks off at 2 p.m.
"We just have to remain committed to each other as a team, working as hard as we can, be intelligent with each possession and be committed when we're defending," Nuss said. "There's no magic bullet. You have to give everything you have when play a team the quality of Iowa Western. We've done that the last few times we've played them. We have to do it again. None of those previous results carry over to Saturday."
