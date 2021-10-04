OTTUMWA – If Kevin Nuss had to put a list together of Indian Hills men's soccer players he would choose to take a penalty shot, Pablo Marques and Ronaldo Carvalho would likely be right at the top of the list.
Two of IHCC's top three goal scorers each had what is soccer truly golden opportunity, taking penalty kicks on Saturday with a chance to keep Iowa Central from playing spoiler on Sophomore Day for the Warriors at Schafer Stadium. Marques was stopped by Iowa Central goal keeper Come Grieu late in the first half while Carvalho missed his kick high over the net in an attempt to tie the match with 1:12 to go in the second half.
Those misses were the bookends to a frustrating home finale for the Warriors. Iowa Central scored three goals in the second half, including a tiebreaking goal in the 57th minute scored by Kent Lopez after rebounding his own penalty miss, allowing the Tritons to move ahead of IHCC in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference standings with a 3-1 win clinching in the final minute by Ben Richardson's chip into the net over Kosei Hayashi.
"We were just not good enough," Nuss said after the final home match of his first regular season as head coach of the Indian Hills men's soccer program. "In all fairness to Iowa Central, they're one of the team's at the bottom of the table. When you play teams at the bottom of the table, it's character revealing.
"Can you get the job done? Can you step up and put teams away or will you allow them into the game? I don't think (Iowa Central) is a bad side, but I also don't think the result should have went the way it went. The reality is we just were not good enough. We didn't perform and that's how it goes."
Marques was able to bounce back quickly after having his penalty shot stopped, scoring his team-leading 10th goal striking in a loose ball that was sent in by Carvalho in the final minute of the first half. Iowa Central would not allow the 1-0 halftime deficit to linger, scoring the tying goal two minutes into the second half as Ombeni Mubake scored on a feed from Lucas Hazi Pollacchi to kick off a final 45 minutes that was controlled by the Tritons.
Iowa Central (6-4-1, 1-3 ICCAC) would outshoot Indian Hills 15-3 in the second half, forcing Warrior starting goal keeper Matteo Scarduzio to make several stops through the first 56 minutes. Scarduzio's 10th and final save of the match nearly answered the stop by Grieu in the first half as the Indian Hills freshman keeper stopped Lopez on a penalty kick with just over 33 minutes left.
Unlike Grieu, however, Scarduzio failed to secure his penalty-kick save. Lopez capitalized as Scarduzio suffered an injury on the initial stop, allowing the Iowa Central midfielder to score the go-ahead goal for the Tritons while spelling the end of the day for the IHCC starting goalie.
"You can write it off as being one of those days," Nuss said. "The fact is that we were not sharp and were not focused. I think that's starting to become an issue that, in the key moments, we're not creating a lot of opportunities and we're not sharp enough to finish the opportunities we create."
Never was that more evident than IHCC's late run to the net in the final minutes of regulation, drawing a whistle on the Tritons in the box for obstructing the run resulting in a penalty kick chance to force overtime. Carvalho stepped up to take the chance, seeking to avoid being stopped by Grieu.
In his bid to beat Grieu high, Carvalho's shot sailed over the crossbar. Iowa Central not only ran out most of the remaining minute, but was able to put one more goal on the board leaving IHCC in last place in the regional standings needing to find some success on the road to have any chance of playing at least one more home match in the postseason.
Prior to Saturday's match, the regular season home finale, sophomores Takumi Semba and Marques were recognized for their contributions to the program. Indian Hills (5-5-3, 0-3-1) hits the road to begin the second half of ICCAC play at Marshalltown on Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.
"We've shown all season that we can fight late in games and come back, so what's the difference with the season overall? We're struggling right now, but we can fight back late and find success," Nuss said. "I don't count us out, but we've got to do a little soul searching. We've got to look in the mirror and make sure we're putting everything we have into the rest of the season."