COUNCIL BLUFFS – It appeared as though the third time would be the charm for Indian Hills men's soccer team.
The Warriors battled second-ranked Iowa Western to an even draw for 90 minutes on Wednesday with a trip to the Region XI tournament finals on the line. Pablo Marques scored his team-leading 13th goal with 15:25 left in the second half, answering a goal 10 minutes earlier by Joel Sangwa, to send a thrilling regional semifinal into overtime giving IHCC a chance to score a second straight postseason road win.
Two key officiating calls, however, went against IHCC with the match on the line. Minutes after Francisco Valdez was lost on a red card after being knocked down by a Reiver player, responding by getting up quickly leading to an exagerated fall to draw the card, officials overruled an offsides call on the Reivers midway through the first overtime. The overrule led to a foul call on the Warriors, setting up a match-winning penalty kick by Carlos Santamaria to clinch a 2-1 win for the second-ranked Reivers.
Indian Hills ends the first season under the guidance of head coach Kevin Nuss with a final record of 7-11-2 with 10 of IHCC's 20 matches being decided by a single goal. Wednesday's match was the fifth of the season for the Warriors to go beyond regulation, but the first match that IHCC has allowed a match-winning 'golden goal' in overtime.
Iowa Western (14-0-1) will host both regional championship soccer matches this weekend. Following Saturday's battle in Council Bluffs for the ICCAC women's soccer title between No. 9 Indian Hills and No. 5 Iowa Western, the second-ranked Reiver men will host Iowa Lakes (15-2-1) on Sunday. The Lakers held off Marshalltown (7-6-1) in Spencer to earn a 2-1 win in Wednesday's other men's soccer regional semifinal.