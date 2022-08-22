Weather Alert

...Areas of Fog This Morning Over Central Iowa... Fog has developed in low lying areas and in river valleys early this Monday morning. Some locations have visibility occasionally dropping below one-quarter mile at times. The fog is expected to remain over the region through the morning commute and may become more widespread; possibly lasting to mid-morning over most of the region. Patchy dense fog with variable visibility can be expected this morning. Please be aware of rapidly changing visibility this morning. If you will be out traveling early today or will be commuting to work between 4 AM and 9 AM today; allow extra time to reach your destination safely. Use low-beam headlights and allow extra stopping distance between you and other vehicles if dense fog is encountered.