OTTUMWA — First, Louis Pryce was denied a save.
Then, Jack Donlan was denied a goal.
Finally, on the third attempt of a single penalty kick in the ninth minute of the men's soccer match on the third day of the Indian Hills Classic, Donlan converted the kick that ultimately counted for the Warriors. The freshman's first IHCC goal would go a long way to helping secure the first win of the season for the Indian Hills men's soccer squad.
Kento Tani, Mohammed Bouchafrati and Ron Becker would add goals late in match to secure a 4-0 win over Crowder College, allowing IHCC to finish with a split in the season-opening home triangular. Johnson County left on Saturday after picking up two wins in Ottumwa, winning 3-1 over Crowder setting the Roughriders up for a 0-2 weekend in the City of Bridges.
"The game can be emotional at times. It's very competitive," Indian Hills head men's soccer coach Kevin Nuss said. "The way we need to play is more methodical. We're always trying to find the next angle or the next bit of space that sets us up for the next play. It's good the guys are a bit more tuned in and a bit more focused on what's coming next.
"We always talk about moving forward. If we make mistakes, we need to react. It we play well, we need to react."
The Warriors ability to react calmly during the unusual sequence just 8:31 into the match allowed Indian Hills to bounce back after a 4-3 season-opening loss on Friday to Johnson County. The Roughriders (0-2) were whistled for fouling Kevin Meijas inside the box setting up the penalty kick opportunity for IHCC.
Initially, Diego Palma was called on to take the shot. Pryce was able to get his hands on Palma's kick, seemingly allowing Crowder to dodge an early bullet.
Officials, however, ruled the Roughriders had moved before Palma had taken the kick. Given a second chance at the penalty kick, Nuss made the call to switch over Donlan rather than have Palma take the kick for a second time.
"Penalties are always an interesting situation when the refs call them back," Nuss said. "We decided to make the change getting that little bit of luck. We felt it was necessary to go with the change."
Donlan initially put his first penalty kick attempt into the goal, but was ruled to have done so before the officials whistled the ball ready for play. The native of Manchester, England didn't flinch drilling his second attempt with even more authority past Pryce to give IHCC it's first lead of the season.
"I don't know what would have happened had I missed it," Donlan said of his second penalty kick. "Thank God I made it. It would have been a bit of madness otherwise."
Instead, madness took over Crowder over the next several minutes ultimately leading to a pair of yellow cards as Roughrider players had to be reminded by their coaches not to argue with the officials. Instead, Crowder players began arguing with each other while failing to connect on passes leading to an early 5-2 edge in total shots by the Warriors.
"That's a little mind game itself when you have multiple attempts on one penalty kick. The goalie obviously gets to see where the ball is going, but you also get to see the tendencies of the goalie if you're the one taking the shot," Nuss said. "Jack kept it tight, getting it in off the crossbar. That's all that matters."
Crowder, however, was able to somewhat right the ship late in the first half leading to a sudden flurry of scoring chances. The Roughriders finished ahead of Indian Hills in total shots at halftime, 8-5, but could not get a ball past freshman goalie Kaz Kromwijk who stopped three shots in the first 45 minutes for the Warriors.
"They were tight, compact and very solid in the first half. We just were not doing much with it," Donlan said. "At halftime, Coach (Nuss) changed the tactics a little bit. We were able to play direct and push a little more forward in order to create more chances."
The consistent attack worked both in terms of limiting the chances for Crowder after erasing IHCC's one-goal lead. The Roughriders finished with just three shots in the second half, none of which were on net.
The adjustment also allowed the Warriors to wear Crowder's defense down with 14 shots in the final 45 minutes. Indian Hills finally doubled their lead with 13:42 left as sophomore Kento Tani broke down the defense in the box for his second goal of the year on an assist from Mohammed Bouchafrati.
"Fitness is always a factor for both teams," Nuss said. "Having the day off on Saturday while Crowder was coming off playing back-to-back days allowed our fitness to hold up later in the match. It's tough to defend for 90 minutes. Our ability to keep the ball I think made fitness a big factor towards the end."
Bouchafrati was on the receiving end of a cross from Pietro Piacenza in the 86th minute, officially putting the match out of reach. Tani contributed to the team's fourth and final goal in the 89th minute with a low-lying cross to Ron Becker, allowing the Warrior freshman to find the back of the net for the first time in his collegiate career after tallying two assists in the team's season opener on Friday.
"Getting that second goal was huge. When it's 1-0, you're always just one mistake or one quality run away from being tied up," Donlan said. "Once we got that second goal and had a 2-0 lead, I think we just kicked it up a little bit. When you concede that second goal, you can see those heads dropping a little bit. It just gave us more to push forward to get those third and fourth goals."
The Warriors now head to the Reiver Classic in Council Bluffs Aug. 26-27 for a pair of contests. Indian Hills (1-1) will take on Barton Community College on Friday and Trinidad State College on Saturday. Both matches will start at approximately 3:30 p.m.
"We just continued to move the ball and continued to find pockets of space," Nuss said. "If we continue to do that moving forward, it's going to continue to wear teams down."
