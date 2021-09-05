OTTUMWA – Freshman Kento Tani tallied two goals and Kosei Hayashi made several spectacular saves in net to lead the Indian Hills men's soccer team to a 4-0 victory over NIACC on Saturday. The Warriors improve to 3-1-2 on the year.
The Warriors used a quick goal from Fabio Lozano (Modelia, Colombia/Formarte) at the 9:15 mark of the first half to take the early lead. Lozano's first goal of the season came on an assist in the box from sophomore Pablo Marques (Joao Pessoa, Brazil/Colegio Meta) to set the tone for the Warriors.
The one-goal lead was preserved by the play of Hayashi, making his second-career start in net for the Warriors. Hayashi made a point-blank save in the 31st minute to help Indian Hills take the 1-0 advantage into halftime.
The offense continued to push early in the second half and broke through with Tani's first goal of the game at the 67:49 mark. Freshman Shogo Koike played a long pass towards the box and Tani was able to beat a series of defenders to double the Warrior lead.
Less than six minutes later the Warriors added onto the lead as Tani collected his second score of the night on an assist from Marques. Tani collected a loose rebound in the box for his fifth goal of the season.
Just over one minute later, Marques, the team's leading scorer, collected a goal of his own after heading home a cross from Francisco Valdez for the final tally of the night.
Hayashi stopped two close-range shots in the second half, including one in the closing seconds to collect his second shutout of his career.
Marques currently ranks second in the nation in both goals (seven) and points (16). As a team, the Warriors have scored the third most goals in the nation with 21 on the season.
Indian Hills heads to Scott for a cross-division matchup on Tuesday.