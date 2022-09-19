OTTUMWA — In his first season as head coach of the Indian Hills men's soccer program, Kevin Nuss called Schafer Stadium home.
Saturday afternoon, Mother Nature forced something of a homecoming for Nuss and several returning Warrior players. With rain fall throughout the day, IHCC made a return to Tom Kopatich Field playing on the same field turf where Indian Hills played all of their home soccer matches last season due to ongoing renovations on the natural-surface on-campus pitch.
"We're back home," Nuss said after a 4-1 win over Iowa Central on Saturday. "This is all I know from last year. There was no adjustment needed. We've played out here a couple time this year. There was no issue for us making the adjustment."
Daniele Verdirosi continued to score at will for the Warriors. The freshman forward netted a pair of goals in the second half, helping to propel Indian Hills to its third consecutive win over the Tritons.
"We've been through a lot with this team," IHCC sophomore defensemen Andres Valencia said. "We've been trying to take ownership of the team and trying to adjust to playing with the new guys. It was a bit awkward with the match being pushed back and moved to a different site. We just had to figure it out, but it's nothing we're not used to having played and practiced out here."
As a team, the Warriors netted three goals in the second half to clinch the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) regular-season opener. After dropping two of its first three contests of the year, the Warriors have now rattled off six victories in the last seven matches.
"We had a certain game plan that the guys stuck to," Nuss said. "It was pretty effective, outside of one moment where we were not quite as locked in and allowed a goal. Ultimately, we executed the game plan the way we wanted and everything worked out as planned."
Verdirosi has now scored a goal in six of the team's last seven matches for a total of eight goals during the span. Verdirosi's nine goals on the season are tied for the fourth most in the nation and second within the ICCAC ranks.
Indian Hills also relied on goals from Kevin Mejias in the first half and a 68th minute strike from freshman Ron Becker. Freshman Kaz Kromwijk worked all 90 minutes in net for the Warriors to earn the win and improve to 4-1 on the year.
"I'm adjusting my expectations in the way we want to play," Nuss said. "I'll admit that, from day one, the style of play I've been trying to impose is difficult. The guys maybe were not adjusting to it as quickly as I like, but we've made an adjustment to the way we're going to play. We're just more dynamic now because we can play in several different ways now."
Indian Hills used a 10-7 shots advantage over the Tritons, including a 6-3 edge in the first half. The Warriors totaled four corner kicks in the win, all coming in the first stanza.
"With this kind of surface, you need to adjust to bounce of the ball and pace of the passes," Valencia said. "I think it worked well with our style of play."
In a match that saw a two-and-a-half-hour delay due to impending weather along with the location change, the Warriors struck first right out of the chute. Mejias beat a pair of defenders and the Triton goalie from close range just 2:32 into the contest for the early lead. Galder Gaztelu-Iturri's cross found Valencia in the box whose one-touch connected with Mejias for the early goal.
After maintaining its 1-0 advantage through the duration of the first half, the Warriors (7-3, 1-0 ICCAC) converted another quick goal to open the second half. Kento Tani's through ball in the offensive third found a streaking Verdirosi who in turn fired a strike to the far side for the 2-0 lead in the 49th minute.
Indian Hills went ahead 3-0 in the 68th minute as Becker rifled a free kick from 33 yards out that dipped past the Triton goalie. The goal was Becker's fifth of the season.
After a Triton goal in the 73rd minute, the Warriors tacked on an insurance goal in the 84th minute as Verdirosi's number was once again called. After Gustavo Marques' shot was deflected, Verdirosi corralled the loose ball and fired a shot for his team-leading ninth finisher of the year.
The Warriors' conference schedule continues with a matchup at Marshalltown Community College on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
