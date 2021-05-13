OTTUMWA — James Ross nearly gave everything he had on Wednesday in his first postseason match as Indian Hills head men's soccer coach.
And that was just during the halftime break.
The Warriors responded in the second half, snapping a 1-1 tie with goals by Alejandro Contreras and Federico Belintende in the span of 18 minutes before holding off a late rally by visiting Iowa Central. Recardo Wleh's goal in the 78th minute gave the Tritons a chance to extend the first round regional tournament match in Ottumwa before two late saves by IHCC goal keeper Andrea De Marinis preserved a 3-2 win.
"There wasn't a lot of effort in the first half from our guys, so they got ripped into at halftime, which I don't normally do," Ross said. "I actually came out of it a little light-headed, but we were much better in the second half with two great goals."
Those goals by Contreras and Belintende gave Indian Hills (6-6-1) what seemed like a commanding two-goal advantage with just 15:34 left on the clock. Just over three minutes later, however, Iowa Central (2-10) gave themselves a chance to force overtime as IHCC turned the ball over and allowed Wleh a chance to drill a putback after De Marinis tried to stop a cross by Lucas Hazi Pollacchi, instead deflecting the ball right to Iowa Central's leading striker.
Suddenly, both the Tritons and Ross came back to life.
"When it's 3-1, just kill the game off," Ross said. "I don't need anything fancy. Just move the ball, don't stop the ball dead. Just keep the possession."
Instead of putting away Iowa Central, the Warriors found themselves trying to hold on to as slim a lead as possible. The Tritons challenged the net twice in the final 12 minutes, including a bicycle kick attempt by Wleh that was grabbed by De Marinis.
The next 10 minutes saw the Tritons trying to get multiple runs at the net. Multiple times, those runs were cut off be the defense of the Warriors.
"The back four was phenomenal for us," Ross said. "Leo(nardo Torcigliani), Frederico, Eddy (Edin Ganic), Shogo (Koike) were outstanding. If I don't have that back four, I don't know how this match goes. We might still be playing it."
Instead, Iowa Central got just one more try at extending the match into overtime with chance of extending the season off a corner kick with 35 seconds left. The pass would find Pollacchi, who struck the ball in traffic on one bounce into De Marinis, who fell to the ground cradling the ball as time ensuring there would be no more second chances for the Tritons.
"When you play a team three times in one season, especially when it's win or go home, I told our guys in the locker room that this wasn't going to be an easy game," Ross said. "It was probably going to be a one or two-goal game. That's exactly what it was.
"There's all sorts of should of, would of and could ofs. It should have been 3-0 if we don't make two mistakes, but that's why it's a game. That's why you play it. Fortunately, we won it and we advance to play Iowa Western."
The Warriors will face the top-ranked Reivers (10-0-1) for the third time this season Saturday in Council Bluffs in the regional tournament semifinals at 1 p.m. Iowa Western won the two regular-season meetings with IHCC, 3-1 in Council Bluffs and 8-0 in Ottumwa.
Ross, however, believes Indian Hills has its best chance to pull off the upset on Saturday.
"That first meeting at Iowa Western, we had dead legs and it caught up to us. We're still the only team in the country to have the lead against Iowa Western, but the schedule really caught up to us about 68 minutes into that match," Ross said. "The match here, we had players that were missing and lost our back-up goalie. We were down to playing a position player in goal by the end of that match.
"There's no excuses for us this weekend. We're fortunate enough to get another chance to play Iowa Western. At the end of the day, they're the team you have to beat if you want to win this regional tournament and make it to the national tournament. They'll be through no matter what even if the earn an at-large bid. We have to win to get to nationals. We're three games away. We're one step closer."
MEN'S SOCCER
Indian Hills 3, Iowa Central 2
ICCC 1 1 — 2
IHCC 1 2 — 3
Scoring Summary
Iowa Central — Danijel Bozic goal (Kenet Lopez assist), 31:07.
Indian Hills — Shogo Koike goal (Remerdie Ndiang assist), 42:42.
Indian Hills — Alejandro Contreras goal, 56:04.
Indian Hills — Federico Belintende goal, 74:26.
Iowa Central — Recardo Wleh goal, 77:52.
Iowa Central: Total Shots — 10 (Wleh 5, Lucas Hazi Pollacchi 2, Bozic, Lopez, Bakari Mtende). Total Saves — 2 (Ever Tobar 2). Total Fouls — 9.
Indian Hills: Total Shots — 16 (Ronaldo Carvalho 3, Koike 3, Denis German Barcojo 2, Contreras 2, Belintende, Kanata Furutani, Seba Hererra, Ndiang, Takumi Semba, Rui Tsubakihara). Total Saves — 4 (Andrea De Marinis 4). Total Fouls — 9. Yellow Cards — Contreras.