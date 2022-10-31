Men's soccer: Warriors win regional title

COUNCIL BLUFFS — For just the second time in program history, the Indian Hills men's soccer team has won the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region XI championship.
After pushing defending national champion Iowa Western into overtime in each of the three previous meetings with the Reivers, including a season-ending regional semifinal loss last fall, the Warriors knocked off the country's second-ranked team to claim the title on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 win.
The Warriors claimed the region title and a spot in the upcoming NJCAA Midwest District Championship after scoring a pair of goals in the opening 21 minutes of play. From there, a stringent Warrior defense held the Reivers without a goal handing Iowa Western its second loss of the season.
The Warriors improve to 12-8-1 overall on the year, the team's most wins since 2019.
"I'm extremely proud of the team," stated IHCC head coach Kevin Nuss. "They have really come together and understood what we needed to do. They have been a whole other level in the last two games."
Indian Hills will now face ninth-ranked Jefferson College, the winner of the NJCAA Region 16 tournament, in the district semifinals on Friday. The winner of that matchup will move on to the district championship to face the winner of the other semifinal matchup pitting Region 4 champion Malcolm X College and Region 24 champion Illinois Central Community College for the chance to earn an automatic berth to the national tournament.
In the last three matchups with the Reivers, the two teams needed overtime to determine the outcome, including a 2-2 draw in Ottumwa on Oct. 12. The Warriors wasted no time in building a lead against the team boasting the second-lowest goals against average in the nation.
Just 56 seconds into the match, freshman Daniele Verdirosi scored from the left side of the net for the 1-0 advantage. The Warriors continued its offensive flurry in the early goings and eventually doubled its lead in the 21st minute as Verdirosi found sophomore Kevin Mejias in front of the net, putting Indian Hills ahead by two goals.
The Warriors held the sixth-highest scoring team in the country scoreless through the remainder of the first half and the defensive backline kept the Iowa Western chances limited in the second frame. Sophomore goalkeeper Matteo Scarduzio pitched the shutout in net for the Warriors, his second clean sheet of the postseason.
"Our special players have been key for us but our strength has been the mentality and character of the team," Nuss added. "Everyone doing their part and being the best version of themselves."
Verdirosi's goal extended his total to 19 on the year, second-most in the nation, while Mejias' score marked his 12th of the year. Verdirosi's three points on the afternoon gave him 45 for the year, tying him for third nationally.
The Warriors, who defeated 10th-ranked Iowa Lakes Community College in the semifinal round on Tuesday, put six players on the all-tournament team and collected four individual honors. Freshman Ron Becker was named Tournament MVP while Verdirosi was named Offensive Player of the Tournament.
Pietro Piacenza was tapped as the Defensive Player of the Tournament. Scarduzio's two shutouts in the postseason garnered Goalie of the Tournament honors. Mejias and sophomore Kento Tani were also named to the All-Tournament team.
The win over the Reivers is the first in nine matches for the Warriors dating back to 2018 where Indian Hills won 2-1 in Council Bluffs. The loss also snaps a two-match losing streak to Iowa Western in postseason play
The Warriors' first and only region championship before Saturday came in 2017 when Indian Hills defeated Iowa Western 3-1, a victory that catapulted the Warriors to its first-ever national tournament.
