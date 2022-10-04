OTTUMWA — After pushing the top-ranked team in the nation to double overtime, followed by an extra time victory over the weekend, the Indian Hills men's soccer team was rewarded with the No. 19 spot in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Soccer Poll.
The Warriors climbed one spot from its previous rank of No. 20 from a week ago. The Warriors posted a 1-1 record last week after dropping a decisive 4-3 double overtime decision at No. 1, unbeaten Iowa Western.
Indian Hills bounced back at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on Saturday, edging Iowa Central 2-1 in overtime. The three goals scored last Wednesday against Iowa Western were the most the Reivers have allowed all season.
The Warriors are currently second in the nation with 61 total goals on the year. The team's 241 shots rank fifth-most in the NJCAA.
The Warriors sit at 9-5 overall on the year and 3-2 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play, good enough for second in the conference standings. Along with top-ranked Iowa Western, fellow ICCAC opponent Iowa Lakes checked into the national rankings this week at No. 11.
The Warriors take a break from league play with a non-conference match-up against Lewis & Clark College on Thursday. Kickoff on the IHCC Ottumwa campus is scheduled for 1 p.m.
