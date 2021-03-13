PITTSBURG, KS – The Indian Hills men’s track and field program recorded its highest finish at the NJCAA Indoor Championships. The Warriors landed in ninth place overall with nine athletes earning All-American status.
“This year’s team really made a statement and I think it shows the direction our program is heading,” IHCC head track and field coach Brett Ewing said. “I’d be lying if I said I was content with our placing, though. We didn’t have the firepower to score enough points to be in the top six, but seventh place was only eight points away.
“We had some really good things happen, but we also left some points out on the track. As a coach and an athlete, you’re always chasing perfection. Perfect mechanics, perfect race tactics and perfect execution. I’m very proud of the way we competed, but I believe there’s an overwhelming feeling among the guys that we want more.”
The Warriors were led by newly crowned NJCAA Midwest Region Indoor Athlete of the Year, Jackson Burnett, who earned All-American honors in a pair of events. Burnett was fourth in the mile, running 4:17.08, and finished runner-up in the 1,000 meters in 2:29.35, just .05 seconds shy of winning the title.
“Finishing top four at the national meet in two different events is not an easy thing to do,” Ewing said. “Jackson showed a lot of grit towards the end of each race. I think if he had another 10-15 meters in the kilometer, he would have been able to pull out the victory. He will walk away gaining a lot of experience and knowledge in terms of how to execute his races at the national meet.
"I know the goal was to win an individual national title indoors. Even though he fell short of that, he has shown a lot of growth since transferring to Indian Hills. I’m very proud of how he has represented our program.”
Justin Swann took home bronze in the half-mile event for the Warriors, finishing the race in 1:53.07. The result earned Swann All-American status and a place on the podium in the 800 meters.
“Justin ran a perfectly executed 800 final. He was aggressive early on and put himself in a position to be able to win,” Ewing said. “Our game plan was to have him sit on the two fastest guys and see if he could make a move at the end to win.
"Justin was in the race the entire time. When the leaders made a move, he countered it. He just didn’t quite have enough gas at the end. Justin can walk away knowing he left everything out on the track. That’s a great way to end a season. He also ran four seconds faster indoors than he did in high school. He has a lot of momentum going into outdoors.”
IHCC’s Aurel Tchanbi capped off a fantastic indoor season, earning All-American honors by finishing seventh in the 200-meter sprint in 21.59 seconds. Tchanbi also took home 10th in the 60 meters in 6.79 seconds.
Kalen Walker and Damoy Allen were right on Tchanbi’s heels in the 200. Allen crossed the finish line in 21.63 seconds while Walker finished in 21.84 in the preliminaries, netting the former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont state placewinner 14th place. Allen looked to be qualified for the finals, until a rules violation struck down what would’ve been the seventh-best time in the prelims.
“Tchanbi, Allen and Walker did a good job of representing our short sprints group,” Ewing said. “I liked seeing Tchanbi bounce back in the 200 after missing the finals in the 60, and Walker ran a season’s best in the 200, which should give him plenty of confidence heading into the outdoor season. Allen ran a very good 200 prelim, and finished with a personal best, but he took three consecutive steps on the inside lane.
"One minute, I was congratulating him, and the next I was telling him he was disqualified. That was a tough pill to swallow, but he showed a lot of maturity in how he handled the situation.”
Quarter miler Nathan Simons just missed finishing in the top ten in the 400 meters as he took 11th place in 48.73 seconds. Zackary Nelson, Elijah Berry and Tchanbi joined Simons placing ninth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:14.38, which set a new school record.
“Nathan had a personal best in the 400, and top five all-time performance in IHCC history,” said Ewing. “He followed that up with a 47.9-second split in the 4x400. Nathan is a hard worker who isn’t afraid to hurt.”
Two relays collected All-American accolades for the Warriors as the distance medley team of Isaac Bryant, Nelson, Aytonn Bar-Shimon and Nick O’Connor netted sixth place with a 10:29.29. The 4x800 quartet of Bar-Shimon, O’Connor, Dante Salomon and Jerry Harper came in seventh at 7:57.06.
“Zack had his two fastest 400-meter splits in both the medley and 4x4. Nick surprised everyone with his 4:20 split in the 1,600-meter leg in the medley and a 1:56 split in the 4x8," Ewing said. "Those were two of the biggest performances of the weekend. Nick really brought his A-game.”
Indian Hills is scheduled to begin its outdoor season on Friday, Mar. 26 at the Emporia State University Relays in Kansas.
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD
NJCAA INDOOR NATIONALS
IHCC RESULTS
Aurel Tchanbi: 200m (7th- 21.59, all-American), 60m (10th- 6.79)
Kalen Walker: 200m (14th- 21.84)
Damoy Allen: 60m (6.89, 17th), 200m (21.63, DQ’d for lane violation)
Justin Walden: 60m (6.90, 20th)
Nathan Simons: 400m (11th, 48.73)
Elijah Berry: 600m (9th, 1:22.39)
Justin Swann: 800m (3rd, 1:53.07, all-American)
Jackson Burnett: Mile (4th- 4:17.08, all-American) 1k (2nd, 2:29.35, all-American)
Chris Hudnall: 60h (10th, 8.24)
Men’s DMR: Isaac Bryant, Zackary Nelson, Aytonn Bar-Shimon, Nick O’Connor, 6th (10:29.29, all-American)
Men’s 4x800m: Aytonn Bar-Shimon, Nick O’Connor, Dante Salomon, Jerry Harper, 7th (7:57.06, all-American)
Men’s 4x400m: Zackary Nelson, Elijah Berry, Nathan Simons, Aurel Tchanbi, 9th (3:14.38, new school record)