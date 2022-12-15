AMES — Indian Hills sophomore Rivaldo Marshall set a new National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Indoor Track and Field All-Conditions record to highlight an impressive team performance for the Warrior men's track and field team at the Iowa State Holiday Invitational.
Marshall, the defending NJCAA 800-meter National Champion from a season ago, set the all-time, all-conditions record in the indoor 800-meter event with a time of 1:48.46. Marshall topped the previous top time of 1:48.53.
Marshall owns the indoor and outdoor 800-meter school records and holds the 14th fastest outdoor 800-meter time in NJCAA history.
"Rivaldo's performance was incredibly special," stated IHCC head coach Brent Ewing. "He's been a completely different athlete since he won the national title last spring. Rivaldo entered this fall with a much more confident mentality. The level he has been training at is jaw-dropping. I've never seen anything like it. I told him earlier this fall that I thought he could break the NJCAA 800-meter record in December. To see it happen is really hard to process.
"I'm so proud of Rivaldo, but I'm also not surprised. His focus and work ethic has been relentless. He deserved this accomplishment."
Along with the success in the 800-meter event, Marshall also helped lead the men's 4x400-meter team to a first-place finish and a time of 3:23.28. Marshall teamed up with Dean Clarke, Tyrice Taylor and Roneldo Rock.
Marshall's performance in the 800-meter was not the only standout performance in the event. Taylor, who made his collegiate debut with the fourth-fastest 600-yard time in school history last week, ran the fifth-fastest 800-meter all-conditions time in NJCAA history with a 1:49.8 to place just behind Marshall.
Freshman Mohammed Al-Yafaee also stood out in the 800-meter with the 16th fastest all-conditions NJCAA mark with a 1:51.07. IHCC teammate Cole Reinders added a time of 1:52.59 for the Warriors.
While the mid-distance group climbed national record boards, the Warrior sprinters continued to impress in the opening month of the season. Last week's Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Athlete of the Week Khalid Hornsby captured both the men's 200-meter and 60-meter events for the second consecutive weekend.
After taking the opening heat of the 60 meters in 6.79 seconds, Hornsby ran to a first-place finish in the finals with a time of 6.73, tied for the fourth-best mark in school history. Hornsby followed up with a season-best 21.33-second first-place finish in the men's 200 meters, the third-fastest mark in school history. The sophomore sprinter has now captured all six individual events this year, including both prelims and finals.
As a team, the Warriors posted the top 13 times in the 200-meter run with eight individuals going below 22 seconds. The Warriors also took seven of the top eight times in the 60-meter event with Traunard Folson and Tamarion Bivines posting 6.87 seconds to place second and third, respectively.
In the men's 400-meter dash, three individuals hit national qualifying marks as sophomore Woyn Chatman led the way with a first-place finish. Chatman posted a 48-second time followed by Chris Johnson's 48.02 and Walls-Burdine's 48.45.
The Warriors return to action on Jan. 14 at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City.
