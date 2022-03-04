COUNCIL BLUFFS — Three years ago, Kawaun Deboe was a Pennsylvania high school state wrestling champion on his way to NCAA Division II Notre Dame College in Ohio.
Three years ago, the Indian Hills wrestling program didn't even exist.
Isn't funny how life turns out?
After spending two years away from the sport, Deboe returned just in time to wrestle his way to a national tournament berth after finishing as North Central district runner-up at heavyweight for Indian Hills just 19 days earlier. On Friday, Deboe's remarkable comeback story continued as the two-time Pennsylvania state finalist earned NJCAA All-American honors for the Warriors, scoring three wins on Friday including a 9-4 win over Cloud County freshman Ibrahim Ameer in a third-round consolation match.
"I knew once I came to Indian Hills, my plan was all set. I was going to get good grades and become an All-American," said Deboe after improving to 7-5 on the season. "There was a hunger in my body. I just didn't feel like myself. There were a lot of people that would ask me what I was up to. I just told them I was chilling and practicing. I knew that wasn't me. I knew I had to get back on the mat and Indian Hills was the place to be."
Deboe's win over Ameer, his third win in four matches on Friday, ensured that the IHCC men will match their total of five All-American wrestlers that the program earned at the end of its initial season last spring. Top-ranked, unbeaten returning All-Americans Caleb Meekins and Deron Pulliam won all three matches on Friday for the Warriors, advancing to the championship semifinals on Saturday morning as each look to become the first national finalists and national champions in the history of the IHCC men's wrestling program.
"Both guys wrestled well. Hopefully one or both can make that history," Indian Hills head wrestling coach Cole Spree said. "They were both in the semifinals last year. They know what to expect. They know what it's going to take in the morning to be ready to rock and roll. I'm excited for both of them."
Meekins, the top-seeded wrestler at 133 pounds, improved to 23-0 with a 12-3 major decision over Henry Ford sophomore Jake Campbell, a 6-3 win over Jamestown freshman Brendon Ramsey and earned a 5-2 win in a district championship rematch with NIACC sophomore Clarence Lee-Green.
"Every match counts. You've got to take every match seriously," Meekins said. "I'm pretty sure we have the hardest conference (the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference). We probably had the best wrestling that anyone could face heading into nationals."
Pulliam, meanwhile, battled his way to a 3-1 win in a top-five first-round test against Devin Winston of North Idaho. After earning a decision to start the national tournament against the fifth-ranked wrestler in the country, Pulliam dominated his next two opponents pinning Labette freshman Darin Neal in 1:59 before earning a 9-3 decision over 10th-ranked Muskegon freshman Bronson Jewell in the quarterfinals.
"It wasn't what I expected, but it's the match I needed," Pulliam said of his first-round match with Winston. "That was a really good kid to face at any point in the tournament. Being able to get by him in the very first match really got me going."
Pulliam and Meekins will be joined in the Parade of All-Americans tomorrow night at the Mid-America Center for the second straight year by IHCC teammate Khris Walton. The seventh-ranked returning All-American will return to the NJCAA podium after scoring falls against Union County sophomore Sebastian Iakouchevitch and Cowley College freshman Alex Howard before clinching All-American status with a 7-1 win over fifth-seeded Northwest freshman Ryker Blackburn in a third-round 197-pound consolation match.
"It feels good to go back-to-back. It's easy to do something once, but can you do it twice? I had to respond from a lot of adversity to make it here," Walton said. "It was all about staying physical and being smart. I had to stay in good position to win.
"I can't lie. I was nervous coming in, but I turned that nerves into excitement. If you can do that, you'll be ready to perform."
Destin Jones, ranked 10th at 157, bounced back from an opening-round 10-5 loss to North Idaho freshman Alfonso Martinez, scoring a second-period pin against Cowley freshman Beau Perez, a 22-7 tech fall against Northeastern sophomore Connor Davis, a 4-3 win over Bergen freshman Cole Pleufer and an 8-2 win over Colby sophomore Payton Clark in the consolation rounds. Jones, now 22-11 on the season, will join Walton and Deboe in trying to place as high as third in the country while helping IHCC improve on their eighth-place finish from last season and their eighth-place standing with 67 points after the opening day of the tournament.
"I feel like people have been doubting me from the beginning of the season," Jones said. "I'm just trying to stay on the gas throughout this tournament."