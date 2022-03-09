OTTUMWA — On the mat, Deron Pulliam is a very calculated wrestler unwilling to take unnecessary risks.
Off the mat, Pulliam has a different mindset. It's one that led him to a program that didn't even exist two years ago.
"I love gambling. I like taking a chance on things," Pulliam said. "I took a chance on this school. It helped me out a lot. I love it here."
Pulliam's gamble led him to become the first men's wrestler in the history of Indian Hills Community College to compete for a national championship. It was yet another step forward for the Warrior wrestling program, which has now placed eighth in the country with five All-Americans crowned in each of the program's first two years of existence.
"These guys had to take a leap of faith and make a commitment basically on my word," IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree said. "It worked out. I'm happy for all the guys that did so well this year. I'm happy for all the guys that were a big part of our success in our first year. There's a lot of people that have invested a lot of time and effort to make this program what it is now, which is a top-10 program."
Khris Walton joined Pulliam and Caleb Meekins in returning to the podium this season earning All-American honors for the second straight year for Indian Hills. Walton clinched what proved to be a top-six finish at 197 pounds on Friday with three straight do-or-die consolation-round wins, including a fall scored in overtime over eight minutes into a match with Cameron Bauman of Southwestern Oregon and a 7-1 win over fifth-ranked Ryker Blackburn of Northwest, proving to himself and the rest of the country that last year's performance wasn't just a fluke.
"Every day in practice, we always break it down by saying 'Champs on three.' We always think that we're the best and, if you work at it and speak it into existence, you're going to be the best," Walton said. "It's all about that momentum. Once we get that first win as a team, everyone on the team starts rolling. It's easy to do something once. Coming back out and proving you can do it again is very tough, but it's also very gratifying when it can be accomplished."
Like Walton and Pulliam, Meekins put his faith in Spree to join a program that was just starting out. Meekins has lost just three matches in the two years representing the Warriors, including a team-best 25-1 record this season with a third-place national finish at 133 pounds this year after finishing fourth last year.
"It's an honor to have been one of the first wrestlers to represent this program this well," Meekins said. "I just like to wrestle. I set my goals on winning a pair of national championships when I got here. I think that's the goal a lot of guys had, regardless of how new this program was. I couldn't quite get that first national title, but I got the next best thing."
The bar has already been set pretty high in just two years of existence for the Indian Hills wrestling program. Two junior college national title sweeps (team and duals) for the women and two straight top-10 national finishes for the men with the program's first national finalist in Pulliam has put the Warriors on the map moving forward.
"It's been a huge statement for us this year," Spree said. "I think we might have caught some people off guard last year. I think we've proven this year that we're going to be here for the long haul."