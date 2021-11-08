PARK CITY, KS – Chris Busutil, Caleb Meekins and Deron Pulliam brought home individual championships at the season-opening Falcon Invitational for the Indian Hills men's wrestling team, hosted by Friends University, on Saturday.
The Warriors earned four medalists, including the three first-place finishes. With over 500 individuals competing on Saturday, the Warriors backed up their preseason No. 5 national ranking with a solid performance.
In the 125-pound weight class, Busutil took home the top spot with a 3-2 decision in the title bout, earning a pair of pins on his way to the title. Meekins, a top-ranked returning All-American, took home first-place in the 133-pound weight class clinching the championship with a pin in just 49 seconds.
Pulliam, also ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA national rankings and also a returning All-American for the Warriors, finished first in the 184-pound weight class. The sophomore won all five rounds by decision, including a 3-2 victory in the first-place match.
Victor Guzman finished third overall for the Warriors in the 141-pound weight class. After falling in the semifinal round, Guzman bounced back to earn medalist honors in the sophomore's first competition of the season.
Freshman Matthew Lewis, making his collegiate debut after becoming a four-time state champion at Centerville High School, put together a strong showing. Lewis reached the consolation semifinal round after three opening-round victories, including a 6-0 decision in the quarterfinals.
Indian Hills will host their first dual of the regular season. The Warriors host an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual against Iowa Central at the Multipurpose Center on the Centerville campus Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m.