INDIANOLA — The Indian Hills men's wrestling squad opened up its 2022-23 campaign with a strong showing at the Luther Hill Invitational on Saturday.
All told, 14 different Warriors placed on the day, including six top-three finishes in the season-opener.
"It felt like we made a lot of mistakes, but still managed to have a decent amount of success," IHCC head wrestling coach Cole Spree said. "We have a big learning curve but I'm excited about some of the potential these guys showed."
Former Centerville standout Lucas Henderson paved the way for the Warriors with a first-place finish in the 174-pound weight class in the freshman/sophomore division. Henderson opened up the day with a 5-2 decision before scoring back-to-back falls, including a pin in 1:45 in the semifinal round. Henderson eventually took home top honors in the bracket by way of a medical forfeit in the final round, but made his presence felt throughout the day.
"Lucas had a great tournament," stated Spree. "He's a guy that we are going to lean on a lot this year and it was great to see him break out."
Competing in the open division, freshman Riley Bettich took home a second-place finish in the 125-pound weight class. Bettich cruised through the early stages of the bracket to earn a spot in the finals.
Bettich posted a fall in 1:41 in the opening round before a 6-0 decision in the second. The freshman standout took Iowa Western's Jakason Burks, the 2022 national runner-up at 125 pounds, to overtime in the championship bout falling 3-1 in sudden victory.
"Riley Bettich is a new face to our team but I think people are going to become familiar with him real soon" Spree added. "He made the finals in the open division and looked solid all day."
Five different individuals competed in the 133-pound weight class in the freshman/sophomore division. Freshman Te'Andre Allen took home a second-place finish, allowing just four points in the first three rounds before falling in the title bout. Allen scored a pair of decisions and a major for the Warriors.
Sophomore Cade Linn made a run to the finals in the 174-pound open division after a series of impressive individual matchups. Linn scored consecutive falls to open the day, including a pin in just 27 seconds in the second round. Linn added a 7-5 decision in the semis before falling in the finals.
Returner Jack Smith placed third in the 174-pound freshman/sophomore division. Sophomore Morgan Hartz scored three pins and a decision in the 184-pound freshman/sophomore bracket to place third overall.
Other Warriors to place on the day included Syrron White with a fourth-place finish at 184 pounds and Joshua Gaye with a fourth-place finish in the heavyweight division. The Warriors are back in action Tuesday night with the team's first Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) dual of the regular season hosting North Iowa Area Community College at the Multipurpose building on the IHCC Centerville campus starting at approximately 7 p.m.
