Men's wrestling: No. 12 Tritons spoil Sophomore Night for No. 9 IHCC

CENTERVILLE — Considering the competition, Indian Hills head wrestling coach Cole Spree couldn't be too disappointed.
Iowa Central, the reigning NJCAA National Duals champion, flexed their muscle on Wednesday on IHCC's Centerville campus. Five ranked wrestlers scored five of the seven consecutive wins that vaulted the 12th-ranked Tritons to a 30-14 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win over the ninth-ranked Warrior men, leaving both teams with identical 4-1 dual records.
"They beat everyone at the national duals two weeks ago. This might have been closer than any match they had there," Spree said. "I truly believe we were a couple minor mistakes from being right in it. At 157, we just outplaced that kid pretty highly this weekend."
Weston Milnes-Bowers, coming off a fifth-place finish for Indian Hills at last Saturday's Worthington Open, scored an initial takedown in his 157-pound match with ninth-ranked Nathan Napolitano. After controlling most of the first period, however, the 10th-ranked Warrior freshman was caught in a reverse by Napolitano leading to a seven-point move that ultimately led to a 15-2 major decision that gave Iowa Central a 12-11 lead midway thru the dual.
"We went out there and didn't wrestle a complete match," Spree said. "We tried to end it right away. That doesn't work at the championship level."
Andrew Gamble was able to earn a 7-3 decision over Indian Hills freshman Peyton Asbury, countering a potential third-period takedown with a two-point move lifting Iowa Central to a 15-11 lead. Former Centerville standout Lucas Henderson had his sights set on turning the tide for the Warriors, powering his way to an opening takedown at 174 pounds against Phil Smith, Jr.
Down 2-0, the fourth-ranked Triton grappler reversed Henderson and scored a sudden nearfall taking an 8-3 lead into the second period. Just 26 seconds after the period began, Smith, Jr. brought the match to a close scoring a fall that put Iowa Central ahead 22-11.
"When you are going wrestle really good kids, you can't expect the match to end early," Spree said. "It's going to go the distance. That's why those kids are really good, especially at this level. It's about making those adjustments."
Needing to win the final three matches, Warrior freshman Cade Linn nearly knocked off Quentin Saunders taking a 3-2 lead early in the final period. Saunders, ranked seventh at 184 pounds, scored a decisive takedown with 30 seconds left in the match to earn a 4-3 decision that clinched the dual for the Tritons.
"I'm not even fazed by this. My confidence in this group is so high," Spree said. "We do everything right. We're perfect, from the lifestyle both academically and athletically. We're living perfect right now. This is one of the most committed groups that I've ever had."
Even the Warriors that had their hands raised on Tuesday are seeking to improve their skills. Kawaun Deboe and Riley Bettich, both ranked third in the country, scored Sophomore Night wins for IHCC with Deboe riding out Hugo Harp in the heavyweight finale to clinch a 3-0 decision while Bettich opened the night clinching an 18-3 tech fall in five minutes over Trenton Walker at 125 pounds.
"I definitely can't be giving up that first takedown because it could come down to that in those closer matches," Bettich said. "I felt like my gas tank, my cardio, was really good. I'd probably give myself a seven or an eight, but I know I can perform better. By the time we get to nationals, I plan on being at a 10."
"I have to get better at a lot of stuff. I could have done even better in that match," Deboe added. "I've still got 34 days to get better before nationals, so I should be good."
Matthew Lewis, ranked fourth in the nation, also picked up a Sophomore Night win pinning Caleb Nadig in 2:20 at 141 pounds. Lewis, Bettich, Deboe, Rudy Acedo, Tobias Bell, Isareal Foston, Morgan Hartz, Lucas Henderson, Ryan Kammerer, Nevertessone Lahens, Ethan Lemon, Manuel Limon, Matthew Lewis, Cade Linn, Michael Lonnay, Weston Milnes-Bowers, Jacob Ramirez and Jack Smith were honored as 17 sophomore members of the Indian Hills men's wrestling team squad were recognized as part of a special ceremony following their final home dual.
"It's great to recognize them for their commitment into our program," Spree said. "A lot of them made huge sacrifices, moving from all over the country to wrestle in Centerville. With our sport, there's a lot of big-time sacrifices in terms of weight-cutting and grinding, grueling practices. I just want to say thanks to them."
The Warrior men return to the mat on Friday night in Oskaloosa, taking on William Penn in the Co-Ed Clash.
