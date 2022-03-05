COUNCIL BLUFFS — For the second straight year, the Indian Hills men's wrestling team finished eighth in the national tournament with five wrestlers earning All-American honors.
Consistent? Sure. It was hardly just status-quo for the second-year program this season, however.
Deron Pulliam made sure of that, becoming the program's first national wrestling finalist. Pulliam fell one point short in his bid to become the program's first national champion, losing a district championship rematch with Iowa Western's Josh McFarland who held off Pulliam late in the match to earn a 3-2 decision in the 184-pound national final at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
For the second straight year, Indian Hills finished eighth in the national tournament with five wrestlers earning All-American honors. Caleb Meekins improved one spot from his fourth-place finish last year, placing third with two consolation round wins at 133 pounds after dropping his only match of his second season at IHCC in the semifinals against Alex Meija of Clackamas with a fall late in the first period preventing Meekins from becoming the first IHCC wrestler to qualify for a national title match.
Khris Walton, ranked seventh at 197 pounds, finished sixth in the national tournament to earn All-American honors for a second straight year. Destin Jones, ranked 10th at 157 entering the tournament, finished seventh with a 3-1 win in his final match of the season on Saturday while heavyweight Kawuan Deboe joined Jones in securing a seventh-place finish for IHCC, locking up eighth-place honors for the Warrior men's wrestling team with 88 points.