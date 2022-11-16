Men's wrestling: Warrior wrestlers pin down Iowa Lakes

CENTERVILLE – There may be wrestlers that have competed in more matches over the years.
Indian Hills head wrestling coach Cole Spree, however, knew what an asset former Sigourney-Keota multi-sport standout Cade Molyneux would be to his program.
"You're talking about a kid that was a valedictorian, was one of the top hitters in high school baseball and one of the top rushers in high school football," Spree said. "He's got all the things you can't coach. That's why I went after him."
The former state wrestling qualifer for the Cobras earned his first collegiate wrestling win on Tuesday. In just 34 seconds, Molyneux took down and pinned Iowa Lakes freshman Anthony Durazo to win a 165-pound match, helping 13th-ranked Indian Hills clinch a 33-17 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference dual inside the Multipurpose Center on the IHCC Centerville campus.
Molyneux broke down the methodical game plan that led to his quick victory, one of the five pins secured by the Warriors in the dual.
"I got to my left-hand underhook, which is what I like to run for a control tie," Molyneux said. "I had a half in, he stood up, so I just lifted him up and put him on his back."
The quick win came one week after losing a tough 4-2 decision to former Pella standout Ryan Van Donselaar in IHCC's dual win over NIACC. Despite securing an early takedown in that match, Molyneux failed to score the rest of the way as Van Donselaar scored the final four points over the next five minutes.
"I had to come back after that match," Molyneux said. "You can definitely see the different level it takes to compete and be successful. I'm not there yet, but I'm going to keep working. That's all it comes back to. You just have to work to get better every day.
"It'll be two full years for Cade in wrestling this January," Spree added. "I knew that he'd be very raw, but I knew what could potentially be with how athletic and intelligent he is. I knew we could make up that ground quickly."
Molyneux's quick win was followed by a dual-clinching first-period fall secured at 174 pounds by former Centerville standout Lucas Henderson. The current Warrior sophomore racked up eight points in the first 20 seconds of his dual debut for IHCC before securing a pin in 1:54 against Iowa Lakes freshman Enrique Brausell, providing an impressive follow-up to his run to a season-opening championship 10 days earlier at the Luther Open hosted by Simpson College.
"I'm just going out there and doing my stuff, feeling what's going on and just wrestling," Henderson said. "This year, I'm just going out there and trying to wrestle with confidence. My confidence is just a lot better this year. After that first match of the season up at Simpson, I felt good about things. From there, I've just continued to wrestle hard and focus on that no matter what happens.
"It's all about having the right mindset and training your mind to be positive."
The Warriors (2-0, 2-0 ICCAC) secured five pins on the night, including four straight in the middle-weight classes to run away from the Lakers (0-2, 0-2 ICCAC). Freshman Riley Bettich opened up the night with a fall in 1:43 in the opening round in the 125-pound class while fellow IHCC freshman Arojae Hart picked up a 4-0 decision at 133 pounds, scoring takedowns in both the opening and final minutes against Iowa Lakes freshman Ayden Rader.
"We kind of felt like we've been letting guys come at us, so we put a major emphasis this week in the practice room at going on the attack first," Spree said. "It's gotten a little hostile at times, but it's been great."
Former four-time state champion Matthew Lewis earned the first of the two wins for former Centerville wrestlers on Tuesday. The third-ranked 141-pound sophomore moved up to score a fall for Indian Hills at 149 pounds, pinning Iowa Lakes freshman Elijah Broesder with 52 seconds left in the opening round.
Sophomore Michael Lonnay recorded the Warriors' third pin of the night at 157 pounds, pinning Iowa Lakes freshman Christian Balmain in 2:01. Iowa Lakes secured three victories down the stretch, but the early Warrior lead proved to be insurmountable.
"It gets you all riled up and excited when you see everyone winning," Henderson said. "Especially when everyone's wrestling as they did in this one."
No. 13 Indian Hills heads to the Lindenwood Open in Missouri on Saturday. Action in St. Charles, Missouri gets underway at 9 a.m.
