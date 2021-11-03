OTTUMWA – It's hard enough trying out for the sport of cross-country.
In some ways, Derby Vanwyhe faced all the same hardships that any runner starting in the sport normally faces.
"She developed the same normal aches and pains that every new runner gets," Evans Middle School cross-country coach Rick Tanner said. "Potential shin splints. Sore knees. Patella tendinitis. All those fun things."
Van Wyhe didn't complain, according to Tanner.
"Coaching her was easy, mostly because she is just a dedicated kid," Tanner said. "She wanted to try it. She'd never done it before. She just jumped in with both feet and started running."
How would the eighth-grade cross-country rookie describe what it was like to compete for the first time in the sport?
"It was really hard," Vanwyhe said. "My lungs aren't great, so I had some trouble catching my breath at times."
Van Whye has been overcoming several physical obstacles throughout her life requiring numerous surgeries to overcome health issues that she was born with. Most recently, Vanwhye went through a right thoracotomy, a surgical procedure in which a cut is made between the ribs to see and reach the lungs or other organs in the chest or thorax, with a posterior tracheopexy needed to support the flexible back wall of the trachea against the spine. It was the latest surgery for a 13-year-old born with chronic lung disease.
While cross-country runners may have been preparing for the upcoming season training during the summer, Vanwhye spent the majority of the summer recovering from her most recent surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Ohio and the ensuing complications that caused her to be in and out of intensive care for over a month. It wasn't until July 25 that Vanwhye could even leave the hospital, just over a month before the first day of school and the first middle school cross-country practice of the season.
"We had a meet just a few days after that," Tanner said. "So, those few days of practice is all the running she had done."
Vanwhye made no bones about it. That first meet, held at Wildwood Park, did not go well.
"It was terrible," Vanwhye said with a smile.
"I don't know if one day was really worse for Derby than any other early in the season," Tanner added. "There was one day where her blood sugars were a little off. She was a little woozy because of that, but I don't think she experienced anything any worse than any other runner."
Being a cross-country runner is tough for perfectly healthy athletes. After all, the sport requires running multiple miles over terrain that can range from perfectly flat to incredibly hilly in weather that can range from hot and humid to cold and rainy in a single season alone.
For Vanwhye, not only has she been battling chronic lung disease her whole life, but she began competing in the sport mere months after spending several months in the hospital following a surgery on her lungs that went wrong, leaving her with a stent in her esophagus and a pic line in her arm that fed her nutrients intravenously.
"She was able to go out and do what the other runners were able to do without probably having the proper nutrition behind her body that they had," Tanner said. "Her health issues center around keeping food down, solid foods. For her to have a good day running probably required more heart than any other kid on the team."
It may sound crazy to some that a 13-year-old would want to try and compete in such a grueling sport despite having to overcome so many physical obstacles. Vanwhye certainly understands that, having heard that reaction from her own family members.
"My grandmother definitely thinks it's crazy," Vanwhye joked. "Because of everything I've been through, she thinks it's crazy."
One person that doesn't think it's crazy, however, is Vanwyhe's mother. Sangita Fluegge, a first-grade teacher at Douma Elementary, has seen her daughter battle throughout all the surgeries over the past 13 years including multiple trips back and forth from Des Moines to the Blank Children's Hospital, beginning at 4 a.m., back to Ottumwa to teach school before returning to Des Moines to be with her daughter.
"Sangita's tough and she's raised Derby to be tough," Tanner said. "Her mom wants her to run. She wants to push her to not have excuses in life and know that hard work generates success down the road."
This season alone, Vanwhye saw her time drop several minutes in less than a month. The highlight came in the final race of the regular-season for the Evans Middle School squad at the Burlington RecPlex on Oct. 14, the first true two-mile course the team had run on since competing at Indianola on Sept. 16.
"Derby dropped seven minutes off her time in less than a month between the two-mile run she had at Indianola to the run we had in that final race," Tanner said. "That's highly impressive. As a coach, I couldn't be prouder of her. You could just see it in her that she was able to go that distance and not be frustrated towards the end. She didn't have the look of someone that wanted to curl up under a tree before the race was over.
"It wasn't easy, but she wasn't falling apart over the last half-mile. She made it without any concerns. She made more gains this year, time-wise, than any of the kids on the team."
Vanwhye crossed the finish line at the Southeast Conference middle school girls race in 17:01, improving nearly eighth minutes from a 24:48.2 time posted over two miles at Pickard Park in Indianola four weeks earlier. The actual time improvement just confirmed the strides that Vanwhye already felt she was making in the sport throughout the fall.
"I could tell I was getting better. I was able to run further without getting tired or stopping," Vanwhye said.
The Evans Middle School eighth-grader intends on running cross-country next season for head coach Kristin Mitchell and the Ottumwa High School Bulldog girls next season. Vanwhye will also be participating in cheerleading this winter.
"Her mom has really instilled a lot of independence in Derby. Whether it's athletically or academically, she doesn't want her to have excuses in life," Tanner said. "There's no reason Derby can't do anything she puts her mind to.
"I have Derby in class and she's a top-notch science student. She works hard to be successful in everything she does. That goes back to the way her mom has raised her. I've known Sangita for several years. She's been Derby's rock. They're a great example of the great kids we have in this school and the great teachers that we have in this district."
How would Vanwhye describe her mom?
"She's the best person in the world."